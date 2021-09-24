High school football, Week 4: Webb, Demry lead way as Rogers rolls over East Central

A solid team effort boosted Rogers past East Central 42-6 in the District 5A-3 opener for a pair of much-improved Tulsa Public Schools teams Friday night at the East Side Sports Complex.

The Ropers (3-1, 1-0) had just one victory in their previous four seasons, 38-34 over Durant last October to snap a 44-game losing streak.

The Cardinals (3-1, 0-1) haven't won more than four games in a season since going 9-5 and finishing as runner-up in Class 5A in 2012.

Jordan Webb had a big night defensively for Rogers. He picked off two passes, including one that was returned for a touchdown, and also recovered a fumble.

Rogers quarterback Macuric Demry also had a solid game. He passed for 188 yards, ran for 97 more, and accounted for three total touchdowns (two pass, one rush).

The Ropers got their first touchdown, a 4-yard keeper from Demry with 4:52 left in the first quarter on a fourth-and-goal play.

Webb set up that score with his fumble recovery at the East Central 2-yard line at the 6:34 mark of the first period.