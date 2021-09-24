 Skip to main content
High school football, Week 4: Webb, Demry lead way as Rogers rolls over East Central
CLASS 5A: ROGERS 42, EAST CENTRAL 6

A solid team effort boosted Rogers past East Central 42-6 in the District 5A-3 opener for a pair of much-improved Tulsa Public Schools teams Friday night at the East Side Sports Complex.

The Ropers (3-1, 1-0) had just one victory in their previous four seasons, 38-34 over Durant last October to snap a 44-game losing streak.

The Cardinals (3-1, 0-1) haven't won more than four games in a season since going 9-5 and finishing as runner-up in Class 5A in 2012. 

Jordan Webb had a big night defensively for Rogers. He picked off two passes, including one that was returned for a touchdown, and also recovered a fumble.

Rogers quarterback Macuric Demry also had a solid game. He passed for 188 yards, ran for 97 more, and accounted for three total touchdowns (two pass, one rush).

The Ropers got their first touchdown, a 4-yard keeper from Demry with 4:52 left in the first quarter on a fourth-and-goal play.

Webb set up that score with his fumble recovery at the East Central 2-yard line at the 6:34 mark of the first period.

Rogers made it 14-0 on a 4-yard Bryson Dement run with 2:36 remaining in the first quarter. Webb intercepted a pass at the Cards' 18-yard line just over a minute earlier to set up that touchdown.

The next time Webb touched the ball, he returned an interception 40 yards for a score with 1:12 left in the first period.

The final points of the first half came on a 44-yard connection from Demry to Terrence Thomas on a fourth-and-9 play with seven minutes remaining in the second quarter.

East Central scored on the first play from scrimmage in the second half, courtesy of a 71-yard run from Lerenzo Fagan.

The Ropers answered when Lawrence Breckenridge scored on a 1-yard plunge and added the 2-point conversion with 5:25 left in the third period.

Demry then eluded several would-be tacklers and eventually found Rashaun Jamison on an 11-yard touchdown connection with 5:54 remaining in the game.

ROGERS 42, EAST CENTRAL 6

Rogers;20;6;8;8;—;42

East Central;0;0;6;0;—;6

First quarter

ROG — Demry 4 run (Contreras kick) 4:52

ROG — Dement 4 run (Contreras kick) 2:36

ROG — Webb 40 interception return (kick failed) 1:12

Second quarter

ROG — Thomas 44 pass from Demry (kick failed) 7:00

Third quarter

EC — Fagan 71 run (kick blocked) 11:38

ROG — Breckenridge 1 run (Breckenridge run) 5:25

Fourth quarter

ROG — Jamison 11 pass from Demry (Anderson pass from Demry) 5:54

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs — ROG 14, EC 2. Rushes-Yards — ROG 36-177, EC 16-58. Comp-Att-Int — ROG 12-25-2, EC 2-8-2. Passing Yards — ROG 188, EC 5. Fumbles-Lost — ROG 1-0, EC 4-3. Penalty Yards — ROG 13-145, EC 11-91. Records — ROG (3-1, 1-0), EC (3-1, 0-1). Total Yards — ROG 365, EC 63. Punts-Avg. — ROG 0-0.0, EC 5-37.8.

