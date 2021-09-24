High school football, Week 4: Wagoner dominates Cleveland after slow start

WAGONER — It took Wagoner a quarter to get going, but once it did, the floodgates opened.

The result was a 55-14 win against Cleveland in the District 4A-3 opener for both teams Friday night at W.L. Odom Field.

The Bulldogs (3-1, 1-0 in 4A-3) used a smothering first-half defense and an explosive running game to dominate the Tigers (1-3, 0-1).

"We made some minor mistakes early," Wagoner coach Dale Condict said. "But we were able to get into our flow a lot earlier than last week."

Braylan Roberson scored a pair of TDs in the first half as Wagoner took a 28-7 lead into half. He added a third in the second half and piled up 137 yards on just nine carries. The Bulldogs finished with 343 rushing yards.

"We practiced hard all week," Roberson said. "We came out and played great and got the (win)."

Roberson also played a big part of a Wagoner defense that limited Cleveland to 17 rushing yards in the first half.

"Our defensive execution was great," Roberson said. "We weren't going to let them score, and we kept our offense in good position. We keep improving every week."