High school football, Week 4: Wagoner dominates Cleveland after slow start

WAGONER — It took Wagoner a quarter to get going, but once it did, the floodgates opened.
The result was a 55-14 win against Cleveland in the District 4A-3 opener for both teams Friday night at W.L. Odom Field.
The Bulldogs (3-1, 1-0 in 4A-3) used a smothering first-half defense and an explosive running game to dominate the Tigers (1-3, 0-1).
"We made some minor mistakes early," Wagoner coach Dale Condict said. "But we were able to get into our flow a lot earlier than last week."
Braylan Roberson scored a pair of TDs in the first half as Wagoner took a 28-7 lead into half. He added a third in the second half and piled up 137 yards on just nine carries. The Bulldogs finished with 343 rushing yards.
"We practiced hard all week," Roberson said. "We came out and played great and got the (win)."
Roberson also played a big part of a Wagoner defense that limited Cleveland to 17 rushing yards in the first half.
"Our defensive execution was great," Roberson said. "We weren't going to let them score, and we kept our offense in good position. We keep improving every week."
The Bulldogs kept the pressure up in the second half, needing just two plays and 90 seconds to score on their first possession when Fred Watson sprinted in from 47 yards out to open a 35-7 lead.
Wagoner went four-and-out on its first possession of the game, and Cleveland started strong, putting together a 13-play drive, converting on fourth down twice along the way. But an interception on third-and-goal from the WHS 10 flipped the momentum.
The Bulldogs responded by marching 71 yards in 14 plays, capped by a Gabe Rodriguez 13-yard keeper. An interception on Cleveland's next drive led to Roberson's first TD of the night.
"We played well defensively in the first half," Condict said. "We're gaining experience each week. We're excited to get to 3-1 and 1-0 in the district."
Cleveland cut the deficit to 14-7 on a 65-yard reception by Gabe Martinez from Shain Hamilton. Martinez added a second-half TD and finished with 10 catches for 185 yards.
Wagoner's Rodriguez finished with 96 yards on 12 carries and was 8-of-11 passing for 115 yards and a TD.
WAGONER 55, CLEVELAND 14
Cleveland;0;7;7;0;--;14
Wagoner;0;28;13;14;--;55
Second quarter
WAG - Gabe Rodriguez 13 run (Logan Bloxom kick), 9:42
WAG - Logan Sterling 24 run (Bloxom kick), 7:58.
CLE - Gabe Martinez 65 pass from Shain Hamilton (Hunter Sizemore kick), 6:13.
WAG - Braylan Roberson 7 run (Bloxom kick), 3:55.
WAG - Roberson 21 run (Bloxom kick), 1:11.
Third quarter
WAG - Fred Watson 47 run (Bloxom kick), 10:31.
CLE - Martinez 35 pass from Hamilton (Sizemore kick), 7:56.
WAG - Rodriguez 1 run (kick block), 2:48.
Fourth quarter
WAG - Witt Edwards 62 pass from Rodriguez (Bloxom kick), 10:51.
WAG - Roberson 53 run (Bloxom kick), 6:45.
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs - CLE x15, WAG 20. Rushes-Yards - CLE 33-83, WAG 32-343. Comp-Att-Int - CLE 14-28-2, WAG 8-11-0. Passing Yards - CLE 209, WAG 115. Fumbles-Lost - CLE 1-0, WAG 1-0. Penalty Yards - CLE - 6-35, WAG 9-72. Records - CLE 1-3, WAG 3-1. Total Yards - CLE - 292, WAG 458. Punts-Avg. - CLE 3-30, WAG 0-0.