High school football, Week 4: Roundup — Defense keys late rally as Sand Springs beats Ponca City

On a night when the usually lethal Sandite offense struggled, the defense stepped up and made some big plays to lead a second-half comeback on Homecoming.
With the Sandites down 13-10 late in the third quarter, junior linebacker Drake Fain scooped up a loose ball deep in Wildcat territory and ran it in for a 20-yard touchdown return to jump-start the comeback.
Class 6A-II No. 5 ranked Charles Page High School (4-0, 1-0) came away with four takeaways and rattled off 20 unanswered points to overcome Ponca City (1-3, 0-1) Friday night, 30-13, at Memorial Stadium.
“Dom (Ornelas) told me he hit it out,” Fain said. “I didn’t really see it. I was thinking, ‘We need a touchdown right now.’ It was great for the team.
“I couldn’t do it without my interior defensive linemen,” he added. “We call ‘em ‘Shake and Bake’ like Ricky Bobby. I love them dudes.”
Sand Springs had little difficulty moving the ball, amassing 410 yards, 22 first downs, and reaching the red zone eight times. It struggled with finishing, however, and turned the ball over on downs four times.
Fortunately, the defense was ready to make a statement.
Landon Hendricks blocked a PAT in the first half, then forced a fumble in the third quarter that Brooks Dudley recovered. Ryder Barnes added an interception late in the third, then Hendricks added another takeaway late in the fourth.
“That was just kind of organic how that happened,” said head coach Bobby Klinck. “We knew they were going to come out and kind of pound the ball and try to shorten the game. They had a great game plan.”
“Coach (Scott) Harmon’s been doing this a long time, he’s a great coach and they caught us on a few things. Luckily we just had a few more playmakers help us out tonight.”
Ty Pennington was 16-of-30 passing for 197 yards and one touchdown on the night, a 64-yard catch-and-run by Jacob Blevins who had 142 yards on nine catches.
Pennington also had two rushing scores and carried the ball 21 times for 89 yards. Blake Jones added 128 yards on 21 carries.
Class 6AII: Stillwater 35, Deer Creek 28, 2OT
Holden Thompson scored on a 4-yard touchdown run in the second overtime as fourth-ranked Stillwater escaped with the victory over Deer Creek.
Stillwater quarterback Gage Gundy found Ty Smithton for an 11-yard touchdown pass with eight seconds left in regulation as Stillwater went 94 yards in just under three minutes to tie the game at 21 to send it into overtime. The Pioneers converted two fourth-down conversions on the drive.
In he first overtime period, Deer Creek’s Gavin Smith scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to give the Antlers a brief 28-21 lead. But Stillwater answered right back on Gundy’s 10-yard TD pass to Zac Tyson.
Records: Stillwater 3-1 (1-0 District 6AII-1); Deer Creek 3-1 (0-1)
Class 5A: McAlester 19, Bishop Kelley 0
Second-ranked McAlester put the clamps on Bishop Kelley’s offense and shut out the Comets for the first time since 2015.
Erik McCarty accounted for all of McAlester’s scoring with touchdown runs of 1, 13 and 10.
Records: McAlester 4-0 (1-0 District 5A-3); Bishop Kelley 0-4 (0-1)
Class 4A: Grove 59, Oologah 35
Emmanuel Crawford had another 200-yard rushing performance, this time for 286 yards and five touchdowns on 22 carries. He had touchdown runs of 1, 17, 26, 41 and 25 yards, with the last two adding to the Ridgerunners’ lead in the second half.
Oologah led 28-24 late in the second quarter until Grove’s Carson Trimble found Hagen Hackler for a 21-yard touchdown pass with 13 seconds left until halftime.
Oologah managed only one more touchdown from that point on.
The two teams combined for 897 yards of offense.
Aidan Trimble rushed for 179 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries for Oologah.
Records: Grove 4-0 (District 4A-3); Oologah 1-3 (0-1)
Class 3A: Holland Hall 41, Mannford 0
The top-ranked Dutch shut out Mannford for a second straight season, and Holland Hall recorded its first shutout of the season after getting five shutouts a season ago.
Kordell Gouldsby had two touchdown runs to get the scoring started for the Dutch, including a 21-yard TD run to break a scoreless tie in the first quarter.
Magnus Lepak had two field goals for the Dutch, including a 46-yard successful try in the second quarter.
Records: Holland 4-0 (1-0 3A-4); Mannford 0-4 (0-1)
Class 3A: Lincoln Christian 63, Tahlequah Sequoyah 0
Max Brown had a hand in each of second-ranked Lincoln Christian’s first six touchdowns, including a 66-yard TD pass to John Washington to start the scoring less than 30 seconds into the game.
Brown had a 3-yard touchdown run and then had touchdown passes of 61, 52, 37 and 27 yards spread across wide receivers, Cam Dooley, Levi Conners and Dylan Baldridge. Then it was Washington with a 20-yard touchdown run to make it 49-0 before intermission.
Brown finished with 283 yards passing, while both Titan Price and Luke Miligan chipped in with touchdown passes of 7 and 8 yards.
Tahlequah Sequoyah managed only 67 yards on offense.
Records: Lincoln Christian 4-0 (1-0 District 3A-3); Tahlequah Sequoyah 0-4 (0-1)
Class 2A: Cascia Hall 48, Heavener 0
Ethan Clark kickstarted the Commandos’ blowout victory with a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Then the Commandos poured it on with four scores in the second quarter, including two touchdown passes from Cooper Lai.
The junior quarterback connected with Baxter Robertson on a 39-yard touchdown pass, and he later found Jack Davis for a 40-yard TD pass. Robertson would also add a 39-yard touchdown run before halftime.
The third quarter featured Lai finding Flynn Sage for a 68-yard touchdown pass.
The Commandos finished with 465 yards on offense, while only allowing Heavener to gain 69 yards.
Records: Cascia Hall 2-2 (1-0 District 2A-5); Heavener 0-4 (0-1)