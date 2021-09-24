High school football, Week 4: Roundup — Defense keys late rally as Sand Springs beats Ponca City

“That was just kind of organic how that happened,” said head coach Bobby Klinck. “We knew they were going to come out and kind of pound the ball and try to shorten the game. They had a great game plan.”

“Coach (Scott) Harmon’s been doing this a long time, he’s a great coach and they caught us on a few things. Luckily we just had a few more playmakers help us out tonight.”

Ty Pennington was 16-of-30 passing for 197 yards and one touchdown on the night, a 64-yard catch-and-run by Jacob Blevins who had 142 yards on nine catches.

Pennington also had two rushing scores and carried the ball 21 times for 89 yards. Blake Jones added 128 yards on 21 carries.

Class 6AII: Stillwater 35, Deer Creek 28, 2OT

Holden Thompson scored on a 4-yard touchdown run in the second overtime as fourth-ranked Stillwater escaped with the victory over Deer Creek.

Stillwater quarterback Gage Gundy found Ty Smithton for an 11-yard touchdown pass with eight seconds left in regulation as Stillwater went 94 yards in just under three minutes to tie the game at 21 to send it into overtime. The Pioneers converted two fourth-down conversions on the drive.