High school football, Week 4: Jenks rolls over Enid in district opener

JENKS — Shaker Reisig continued to dazzle Friday in his second varsity start for the Jenks Trojans and had plenty of help from his receivers.

Ty Walls was open almost every time Reisig looked to throw in the first half and Glenny Jones caught a 60-yard bomb on the first play of the third quarter.

Reisig went 7-for-10 passing for 182 yards and four touchdowns and Class 6A Division I’s No. 3 Trojans rolled past an improved Enid team 49-6 in the District 6AII-2 opener for both schools before about 4,500 spectators in Allan Trimble Stadium.

Junior quarterback Ike Owens, who started Jenks' first two games, also engineered two scoring drives and Colby Parsons caught TD passes from both quarterbacks as the Trojans improved to 3-1 ahead of a key district battle at Broken Arrow next Friday.

Walls, who played a starring role in right field for the Trojans’ 6A baseball champs last spring, turned a short pass from Reisig into a 50-yard TD to end the Trojans’ first possession and ended the second drive with a 17-yard TD reception from the same source.

He also had a 21-yard reception from Reisig in the second drive and caught a 30-yard pass from Owens on the final drive of the first half to set up a 6-yard TD run by Jalyn Stanford, who also had a pass interception.