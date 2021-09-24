High school football, Week 4: Jenks rolls over Enid in district opener

JENKS — Shaker Reisig continued to dazzle Friday in his second varsity start for the Jenks Trojans and had plenty of help from his receivers.
Ty Walls was open almost every time Reisig looked to throw in the first half and Glenny Jones caught a 60-yard bomb on the first play of the third quarter.
Reisig went 7-for-10 passing for 182 yards and four touchdowns and Class 6A Division I’s No. 3 Trojans rolled past an improved Enid team 49-6 in the District 6AII-2 opener for both schools before about 4,500 spectators in Allan Trimble Stadium.
Junior quarterback Ike Owens, who started Jenks' first two games, also engineered two scoring drives and Colby Parsons caught TD passes from both quarterbacks as the Trojans improved to 3-1 ahead of a key district battle at Broken Arrow next Friday.
Walls, who played a starring role in right field for the Trojans’ 6A baseball champs last spring, turned a short pass from Reisig into a 50-yard TD to end the Trojans’ first possession and ended the second drive with a 17-yard TD reception from the same source.
He also had a 21-yard reception from Reisig in the second drive and caught a 30-yard pass from Owens on the final drive of the first half to set up a 6-yard TD run by Jalyn Stanford, who also had a pass interception.
Walls totaled four receptions for 118 yards, all in the first half, and the Trojans, who also scored after a blocked punt by Jett Calmus, led 28-6 at intermission.
The lead grew to 35-6 on the first play of the third quarter when Jones scooted past Enid’s secondary, ran under Reisig’s perfectly thrown ball around the 15 and raced into the end zone.
Reisig then connected with Parsons on a 14-yard scoring strike in the third quarter and Jaiden Carroll got loose on a 57-yard run to compete the Trojans’ scoring in the fourth quarter.
Jenks scored TDs on seven of its first nine possessions in posting its highest point total of the season after scoring 20, 15 and 22 in its first three games.
“Offensively, we did a lot of good things, I thought both quarterbacks played really well,” Jenks coach Keith Riggs said. “We were very productive on offense.”
But he wouldn’t say if he thought it was the best the Trojans had played on offense this season.
“You can’t always tell by how many points you score. We’ll have to look at the film and evaluate,” he said.
Enid (2-2) seemed improved in its third season under former Oklahoma State All-American receiver Rashaun Woods.
Sophomore quarterback Bennett Percival went 15-for-27 for 138 yards and threw a beautiful 17-yard fade route to Tykie Andrews for the Plainsmen’s only score in the second quarter.
Enid moved the ball at times, but couldn’t finish in the end zone and was quickly overwhelmed by Jenks’ smooth-running offense.
Walls made it look easy on three of its first four receptions, simply floating into open spots in the zone and waiting for pinpoint passes from his quarterbacks.
But the 50-yard scoring play on the first possession was a little bit tougher. On third-and-9 from the 50, he caught a slant pass from Reisig for first-down yardage heading toward the middle of the field, and slammed into an Enid defensive back.
Instead of going down, Walls bounced free and raced down the sideline for the first touchdown.
“We had great plays set up the whole week and I was open and the quarterbacks did a great job of getting me the ball,” he said. “Shaker played great and I thought both quarterbacks played great. Shaker threw a lot of great balls and had a good night.”
JENKS 49, ENID 6
Enid;0;6;0;0;--;6
Jenks;14;14;14;7;--;49
J: Walls 50 pass from Reisig (Paskvan kick)
J: Walls 17 pass from Reisig (Paskvan kick)
J: Parsons 1 run (Paskvan kick)
E: Andrews 17 pass from Percival (kick blocked)
J: Stanford 6 run (Paskvan kick)
J: Jones 60 pass from Reisig (Paskvan kick)
J: Parsons 14 pass from Reisig (Paskvan kick)
J: Carroll 57 run (Paskvan kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs - Enid 8, Jenks 15; Rushes-yards - Enid 23-67, Jenks 27-239; Passing yards - Enid 146, Jenks 227; Comp.-att.-int. - Enid 16-30-1, Jenks 10-17-0; Punts - Enid 4-31; Jenks 2-29.5; Penalties-yards - Enid 4-20, Jenks 4-40.