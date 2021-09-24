High school football, Week 4: Cowan's game-winning FG gives No. 3 Union OT victory over No. 1 Owasso

Union kicker TJ Cowan had a flashback from four years ago during the final moments of Friday night’s showdown with Owasso.

In 2017, Noah Rauschenberg kicked a walk-off field goal to give Union a double-overtime victory over Owasso.

“I was thinking on the sideline, I’ve got to replicate it,” Cowan said.

Cowan did just that as his 20-yard field goal in the first OT gave third-ranked Union a 10-7 win over No. 1 Owasso in a District 6AI-2 opener at Union-Tuttle Stadium — also the site of Rauschenberg’s winning kick.

“It’s awesome,” Cowan said.

Owasso’s possession in OT, which lost 7 yards, ended with Jake Adams’ 34-yard field goal rejected by the left upright. Union then gained 7 yards in three plays to set up Cowan, who drilled the kick from the right hashmark, setting off a big celebration on the field as he was mobbed by his teammates.

“TJ has been so good for us,” Union coach Kirk Fridrich said. “He’s been a great kicker, and even some of his punts tonight were really good. Just really solid; kind of out of character tonight the one he missed. I had all the confidence in the world with him on that last kick.”