High school football, Week 4: Cowan's game-winning FG gives No. 3 Union OT victory over No. 1 Owasso

Union kicker TJ Cowan had a flashback from four years ago during the final moments of Friday night’s showdown with Owasso.
In 2017, Noah Rauschenberg kicked a walk-off field goal to give Union a double-overtime victory over Owasso.
“I was thinking on the sideline, I’ve got to replicate it,” Cowan said.
Cowan did just that as his 20-yard field goal in the first OT gave third-ranked Union a 10-7 win over No. 1 Owasso in a District 6AI-2 opener at Union-Tuttle Stadium — also the site of Rauschenberg’s winning kick.
“It’s awesome,” Cowan said.
Owasso’s possession in OT, which lost 7 yards, ended with Jake Adams’ 34-yard field goal rejected by the left upright. Union then gained 7 yards in three plays to set up Cowan, who drilled the kick from the right hashmark, setting off a big celebration on the field as he was mobbed by his teammates.
“TJ has been so good for us,” Union coach Kirk Fridrich said. “He’s been a great kicker, and even some of his punts tonight were really good. Just really solid; kind of out of character tonight the one he missed. I had all the confidence in the world with him on that last kick.”
In the third quarter, Cowan badly missed a 44-yarder that would have given Union a 10-0 lead.
“My plant foot slipped a little bit,” Cowan said. “So when I kicked it I just hit the top of the ball. They gave me another chance and I hammered it.”
Owasso, on 4th-and-18, tied the game at 7 on Mason Willingham’s 36-yard TD bomb to Ronnie Thomas, who pulled the ball down in a crowd in the end zone with 5:20 left.
Union then drove to the Rams’ 26, but elected to go with a fake field goal that failed on fourth down with 1:34 left. Owasso moved into position for a potential winning field goal as Austin Havens fired a 21-pass to Cole Adams to the 27 with two seconds left, but Jake Adams missed wide from 44 yards to send the game into OT.
Defensive stops by Union’s Gabe Ford and Matthias Roberson in OT lengthened Owasso’s second missed field goal, giving Cowan a chance at a winner.
Unlike the 2017 overtime thriller that included 85 points, Friday night’s game was a defensive battle.
Union (3-1), which held Owasso (3-1) to 39 rushing yards, bounced back from a 22-0 home loss to Jenks before having a bye week. What was the message Fridrich had for his team after that game?
“You’ve got to play harder,” Fridrich said.
Union made a statement on the game’s opening possession when it drove 78 yards in nine plays, capped by quarterback Grayson Tempest’s 3-yard TD run. Tempest opened the drive with three completions for 56 yards on the first three snaps after Union’s passing game struggled against Jenks.
Owasso’s Cole Adams returned the ensuing kickoff 56 yards to the Union 41, but Ford came up with a fumble recovery three plays later at the 39.
The Rams had a scoring chance fizzle early in the second quarter with a missed 32-yard field goal.
Owasso (3-1) missed another opportunity when Union’s Jakyri Jenkins intercepted a tipped pass in the end zone with 46 seconds left in the half.
The Rams had the ball for the first 14 snaps of the third quarter and chewed up almost eight minutes but the possession ended with a punt into the end zone.
Owasso, however, scored on Thomas’ TD midway through the fourth quarter, and the game remained tied until Cowan’s winning kick.
How did Cowan stay calm in the moments before becoming a hero?
“Before we kicked it, my holder, Rhett Rogers, actually told me that once this goes through we’re going to run right down the field,” Cowan said. “It’s the biggest dream of mine for sure — since first grade.”
UNION 10, OWASSO 7, OT
Owasso;0;0;0;7;0—;7
Union;7;0;0;0;3;—;10
UNI — Tempest 3 run (Cowan kick)
OWA — Thomas 36 pass from Willingham (J.Adams kick)
UNI — FG Cowan 20
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs — OWA 16, UNI 15; Rushes-Yards — OWA 33-39, UNI 34-167; Comp-Att-Int — OWA 16-27-1, UNI 10-20-0. Passing Yards — OWA 227, UNI 128. Fumbles-Lost — OWA 1-1, UNI 1-0. Penalty Yards — OWA 7-60, UNI 7-67. Total Yards — OWA 266, UNI 295. Punts-Avg. — OWA 3-32.0, UNI 2-33.5.