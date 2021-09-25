High school football, Week 4: Christian Burke, Cale Fugate spark Bixby's rout over Bartlesville

BARTLESVILLE -- Christian Burke completed 14-of-18 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns as top-ranked Bixby defeated Bartlesville 71-0 in a District 6AII-2 opener Friday night.

Cale Fugate had two TD catches and three solo tackles.

Braylin Presley accounted for 222 yards and two TDs on 12 touches -- six rushes and six receptions.

Jack Puckett had eight tackles and Jersey Robb seven to lead the Spartans' defense.

Burke's three TD passes came in the first 12:13. Fugate caught the first two on plays of 38 and 20 yards in the opening six minutes.

Zach Blankenship rushed for three of Bixby's five TDs that were scored in the second quarter as the Spartans took a 57-0 lead into intermission.

Bixby (4-0), which outgained the Bruins (1-3) 657 yards to 117, has a 40-game winning streak.

BIXBY 71, BARTLESVILLE 0

Bixby;21;36;7;7;—;71

Bartlesville;0;0;0;0;—;0

BIX — Fugate 38 pass from Burke (Nolan kick)

BIX — Fugate 20 pass from Burke (Kirby run)