High school football, Week 3: Verdigris defense steps up in second half to hold off Victory Christian

Verdigris dominated the second half to rally past Victory Christian 24-21 Friday night at Victory Stadium.

The Cardinals limited the Conquerors to just 75 yards in the second half.

The Class 3A No. 4 Cardinals controlled the ball for nearly 10 minutes in the fourth quarter to thwart the unranked 2A Conquerors' upset bid.

Verdigris rushed 20 times for 120 yards in the final quarter to move to 3-0.

Caden Parnell's 7-yard run with 7:34 to go capped a 16-play, 93-yard drive that started after Verdigris stopped Victory Christian on fourth-and-2 with 7 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Parnell kept the drive alive by running for 18 yards on a fake punt on fourth-and-1. It was the second fake punt Parnell converted on the night. Parnell finished with 153 yards on 15 carries.

Verdigris had not allowed a point through nine quarters to start the season, but that changed in the second quarter.

The Conquerors erupted for 21 points in the second quarter en route to a 21-7 halftime lead.

Verdigris looked dominating in taking a 7-0 lead after the first quarter. But the Conquerors turned the game around in the second quarter.