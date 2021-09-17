 Skip to main content
High school football, Week 3: Verdigris defense steps up in second half to hold off Victory Christian
3A No. 4 Verdigris 24, Victory Christian 21

High school football, Week 3: Verdigris defense steps up in second half to hold off Victory Christian

Verdigris dominated the second half to rally past Victory Christian 24-21 Friday night at Victory Stadium.

The Cardinals limited the Conquerors to just 75 yards in the second half.

The Class 3A No. 4 Cardinals controlled the ball for nearly 10 minutes in the fourth quarter to thwart the unranked 2A Conquerors' upset bid.

Verdigris rushed 20 times for 120 yards in the final quarter to move to 3-0.

Caden Parnell's 7-yard run with 7:34 to go capped a 16-play, 93-yard drive that started after Verdigris stopped Victory Christian on fourth-and-2 with 7 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Parnell kept the drive alive by running for 18 yards on a fake punt on fourth-and-1. It was the second fake punt Parnell converted on the night. Parnell finished with 153 yards on 15 carries.

Verdigris had not allowed a point through nine quarters to start the season, but that changed in the second quarter.

The Conquerors erupted for 21 points in the second quarter en route to a 21-7 halftime lead.

Verdigris looked dominating in taking a 7-0 lead after the first quarter. But the Conquerors turned the game around in the second quarter.

Victory Christian marched 82 yards on 12 plays, benefiting from a key pass interference call along the way and tied the game at 7-7 on a 6-yard run by Soloman Bryams.

Verdigris quickly marched back, moving the ball into Conqueror territory, but Jalen Baker intercepted Dylan White and returned it 69 yards to give Victory Christian a 14-7 lead with 5:05 left in the half.

After a three-and-out by the Cardinals, the Conquerors used a six-play, 62-yard drive to go up 21-7 with 1:49 left before half on a 12-yard run by Triton Chandler.

Verdigris stormed back after half, marching 64 yards on six plays to open the third quarter, cutting the deficit to 21-14 on Reese Roller's second TD of the night.

VERDIGRIS 24, VICTORY CHRISTIAN 21

Verdigris;7;0;10;7;--;24

Victory Chr.;0;21;0;0;--;21

First quarter

VE - Reese Roller 1 run (Rushton Williams kick), 6:30.

Second quarter

VC - Solomon Bryams 6 run (Mitchell Trotter kick), 8:11.

VC - Jalen Baker 69 interception return (Trotter kick), 5:05.

VC - Triton Chandler 12 run (Trotter kick), 1:49.

Third quarter

VE - Roller 4 run (Williams kick), 10:24.

VE - FG, Williams, 21, 8:12.

Fourth quarter

VE - Caden Parnell 7 run (Williams kick), 7:34.

TEAM STATISTICS

First Downs - VER 19, VC 15. Rushes-Yards - VER 50-274, VC 33-153. Comp-Att-Int - VER 9-20-1, VC 11-23-1. Passing Yards - VER 139, VC 96. Fumbles-Lost - VER 1-0, VC 1-0. Penalty Yards - VER - 11-134, VC 5-37. Records - VER 3-0, VC 1-2. Total Yards - VER - 413, VC 249. Punts-Avg. - VER 4-38.5, VC 4-29.8.

