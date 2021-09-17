High school football, Week 3: Tease's big plays highlight Booker T. Washington's romp over Edison

Micah Tease had the first and almost the last scores for Booker T. Washington, but he definitely saved his best for his last.

Tease ran the length of the field with a fumble recovery in the third quarter to accentuate No. 4 Class 6AII Booker T. Washington's 64-13 victory at home Friday night over Edison at S.E. Williams Stadium.

In what was the most exciting play of the game, Edison quarterback Luke Parish hit a 37-yard pass completion to Jeremiah Lazenby, who was stripped of the ball at the 6-yard-line. The ball bounded forward, and Tease picked it up four yards into the end zone and raced down the left sideline for the touchdown with 7:03 left in the third quarter to put the Hornets up 50-0. The play was officially listed as a 100-yard return.

The first drive of the game ended on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Lathan Boone to Tease with 10:24 left in the first quarter. That was the first of three scored on three consecutive drives that had the Hornets leading 22-0 with 5:54 remaining in the first quarter.

"Micah is playing at another level," said BTW coach Jonathon Brown. "He and Lathan have found the right kind of chemistry. He's a good kid. Good things happen to those who work hard, and Micah works extremely hard."