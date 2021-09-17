High school football, Week 3: Tease's big plays highlight Booker T. Washington's romp over Edison

Micah Tease had the first and almost the last scores for Booker T. Washington, but he definitely saved his best for his last.
Tease ran the length of the field with a fumble recovery in the third quarter to accentuate No. 4 Class 6AII Booker T. Washington's 64-13 victory at home Friday night over Edison at S.E. Williams Stadium.
In what was the most exciting play of the game, Edison quarterback Luke Parish hit a 37-yard pass completion to Jeremiah Lazenby, who was stripped of the ball at the 6-yard-line. The ball bounded forward, and Tease picked it up four yards into the end zone and raced down the left sideline for the touchdown with 7:03 left in the third quarter to put the Hornets up 50-0. The play was officially listed as a 100-yard return.
The first drive of the game ended on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Lathan Boone to Tease with 10:24 left in the first quarter. That was the first of three scored on three consecutive drives that had the Hornets leading 22-0 with 5:54 remaining in the first quarter.
"Micah is playing at another level," said BTW coach Jonathon Brown. "He and Lathan have found the right kind of chemistry. He's a good kid. Good things happen to those who work hard, and Micah works extremely hard."
Running back Isaac Covington had the look of somebody who could score every time. He didn't get a lot of opportunities, but Covington scored on runs of 43 and 2 yards in the first half on the way to a 36-0 halftime lead.
The way the Hornets started out, it appeared they would score half a hundred by halftime. But tough-minded Edison, although outmanned, didn't give up the long passes BTW kept trying.
Covington broke his 43-yard touchdown up the middle on his first carry of the game on the Hornets' next possession after Tease's initial touchdown, and after a 9-yard run by Boone, BTW had scored 22 unanswered points. Covington finished with 52 yards on five carries — all in the first half.
"I was really happy with the way we started the game," Brown said.
A heavy dose of mostly unsuccessful passing late in the first half followed for Booker T., although a short pass from Boone was turned into a 29-yard score by Jaden King with 1:25 left in the half. A 2-yard TD run from Covington with 11:42 left in the quarter had been the Hornets' previous score.
Highly recruited Hornets' star receiver/safety Gentry Williams was showcased on offense on the first drive, but didn't get many other touches. Williams, who also excelled on defense with his hard hits, had a run of 13 yards on his first play, and had catches of 13 and 11 yards on two of the next three plays.
Williams finished with six catches for 104 yards and a touchdown, including a short pass on fourth-and-6 that Williams turned into a 27-yard gain on BTW's third scoring drive.
BTW 64, EDISON 13
Edison;0;0;7;6;-;13
BT Washington;22;14;21;7;-;64
BTW - Tease 15 pass from Boone (Chambers run), 10:24
BTW - Covington 43 run (Marsh kick), 8:59
BTW - Boone 9 run (Marsh kick), 5:54
BTW - Covington 2 run (kick blocked), 11:42
BTW - Jaden King 29 pass from Boone (Fain run), 1:25
BTW - Drew recovered fumble in end zone (Marsh kick), 10:23
BTW - Tease 100 fumble return (Marsh kick), 7:03
BTW - Williams 26 pass from Boone (Marsh kick), 4:13
E - Minor 1 run (Brown kick), 3:10
E - Gibbs 26 pass from Parish (kick failed), 1:54
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs - BTW 20, E 8. Rushes-Yards - BTW 26-175, E 28-45. Comp-Att-Int - BTW 9-17-0, E 12-20-1. Passing Yards - BTW 157, E 117. Fumbles-Lost - BTW 2-0, E 4-2. Penalty Yards - BTW 6-85, E 7-85. Records - BTW 3-0, E 1-2. Total Yards - BTW 332, E 162. Punts-Avg. - BTW 3-47, E 7-25.7.