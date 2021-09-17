 Skip to main content
High school football: Week 3 scores
High school football: Week 3 scores

  • Updated
Stillwater vs Bixby

Bixby’s Levi Dunsmore (right) and Braylin Presley look for a defender to block during Friday's game against Stillwater in Bixby. 

 BRETT ROJO, for the Tulsa World

Friday

Bixby 42, Stillwater 14

Wagoner 42, Sperry 14

B.T. Washington 64, Edison 13

East Central 20, Memorial 6

Holland Hall 37, Metro Christian 7

Verdigris 24, Victory Christian 21

Catoosa 19, Claremore 18

Skiatook 52, Hale 0

Collinsville 42, Bartlesville 7

Sand Springs 40, Shiloh Christian (Ark.) 33

Beggs 42, Chandler 14

Cushing 55, Berryhill 14

Hominy 33, Pawhuska 31

Central 34, Wewoka 6

Fort Gibson 34, Glenpool 26

Norman 62, Mustang 58

Bristow 49, Mannford 7

Claremore Sequoyah 41, Locust Grove 20

Hilldale 64, Oologah 21

Keys 47, Tahlequah Sequoyah 0

Kiefer 28, Commerce 20

Mounds 21, Kellyville 7

Regent Prep 67, Oklahoma Bible 22

Rejoice Christian 42, Luther 20

Tahlequah 42, Sallisaw 13

Vinita 32, Dewey 0

Chelsea 47, Ketchum 6

Ardmore 28, Ponca City 18

Eufaula 49, Checotah 6

Norman North 47, Yukon 10

Afton 28, Hulbert 6

Caney Valley 28, Liberty 12

Covington-Douglas 46, Deer Creek-Lamont 0

Davenport 48, Alex 0

Dewar 69, Strother 24

Grove 57, Pryor 34

Lincoln Christian 58, Trinity (Texas) Christian 13

Mooreland 30, Woodland 28

Morrison 34, Haskell 0

Olive 16, Graham-Dustin 6

Prairie Grove (Ark.) 42, Stilwell 6

Roland 43, Wilburton 12

Salina 35, Fairland 8

Colcord 41, Wyandotte 0

Summit Christian 48, Barnsdall 0

Tecumseh 27, Elgin 14

Warner 51, Chouteau 6

Wesleyan Christian 45, Watts 0

Westville 32, Kansas 12

Yale 22, Depew 14

