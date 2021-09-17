High school football: Week 3 scores

Friday
Bixby 42, Stillwater 14
Wagoner 42, Sperry 14
B.T. Washington 64, Edison 13
East Central 20, Memorial 6
Holland Hall 37, Metro Christian 7
Verdigris 24, Victory Christian 21
Catoosa 19, Claremore 18
Skiatook 52, Hale 0
Collinsville 42, Bartlesville 7
Sand Springs 40, Shiloh Christian (Ark.) 33
Beggs 42, Chandler 14
Cushing 55, Berryhill 14
Hominy 33, Pawhuska 31
Central 34, Wewoka 6
Fort Gibson 34, Glenpool 26
Norman 62, Mustang 58
Bristow 49, Mannford 7
Claremore Sequoyah 41, Locust Grove 20
Hilldale 64, Oologah 21
Keys 47, Tahlequah Sequoyah 0
Kiefer 28, Commerce 20
Mounds 21, Kellyville 7
Regent Prep 67, Oklahoma Bible 22
Rejoice Christian 42, Luther 20
Tahlequah 42, Sallisaw 13
Vinita 32, Dewey 0
Chelsea 47, Ketchum 6
Ardmore 28, Ponca City 18
Eufaula 49, Checotah 6
Norman North 47, Yukon 10
Afton 28, Hulbert 6
Caney Valley 28, Liberty 12
Covington-Douglas 46, Deer Creek-Lamont 0
Davenport 48, Alex 0
Dewar 69, Strother 24
Grove 57, Pryor 34
Lincoln Christian 58, Trinity (Texas) Christian 13
Mooreland 30, Woodland 28
Morrison 34, Haskell 0
Olive 16, Graham-Dustin 6
Prairie Grove (Ark.) 42, Stilwell 6
Roland 43, Wilburton 12
Salina 35, Fairland 8
Colcord 41, Wyandotte 0
Summit Christian 48, Barnsdall 0