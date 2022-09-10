 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WEEK 3 SCHEDULE

High school football: Week 3 schedule

Lincoln Christian vs Holland Hall (copy)

Lincoln Christian running back Ethan Adams and his teammates will visit Arkansas powerhouse Shiloh Christian on Friday.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

All games 7 p.m. unless noted

Thursday

Drumright at Garber

Enid at Edmond North

Foyil at South Coffeyville

Hulbert at Nowata

McLain at Memorial

Friday

Durant at Ada

Baxter Springs (Kansas) at Afton

Collinsville at Bartlesville

Verdigris at Beggs

Berryhill at Cushing

Bristow at Mannford

Chelsea at Caney Valley

Catoosa at Edison

Poteau at Chandler

Eufaula at Checotah

Hilldale at Claremore

Locust Grove at Claremore Sequoyah

Classen SAS at Northwest Classen

Coweta at Pryor

Dewar at Depew

East Central at Rogers

Edmond Memorial at Southmoore

Liberty at Fairland

Glenpool at Fort Gibson

Wagoner at Grove

Skiatook at Hale

Harrah at Seminole

Haskell at Morris

Henryetta at Hartshorne

Kellyville at Mounds

Kiefer at Keys

Lawton at Lawton Eisenhower

Lincoln Christian at Shiloh Christian (Ark.)

Meeker at Pawnee

Metro Christian at Prairie Grove (Ark.)

Putnam North at Midwest City

Springdale Har-Ber (Ark.) at Mustang,

Elk City at MWC Carl Albert

Norman at Stillwater

Norman North at Yukon

OKC Southeast at OKC U.S. Grant

Okemah at Stroud

Pawhuska at Woodland

Ponca City at Sand Springs

Sallisaw at Tahlequah

Sperry at Vinita

Capitol Hill at Star Spencer

Stigler at Stilwell

Southwest Covenant at Summit Christian

Sequoyah (Tahlequah) at Westville

Guthrie at Tuttle

Yale at Davenport, 7:30 p.m.

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

