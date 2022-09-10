High school football: Week 3 schedule

All games 7 p.m. unless noted
Thursday
Drumright at Garber
Enid at Edmond North
Foyil at South Coffeyville
Hulbert at Nowata
McLain at Memorial
Friday
Durant at Ada
Baxter Springs (Kansas) at Afton
Collinsville at Bartlesville
Verdigris at Beggs
Berryhill at Cushing
Bristow at Mannford
Chelsea at Caney Valley
Catoosa at Edison
Poteau at Chandler
Eufaula at Checotah
Hilldale at Claremore
Locust Grove at Claremore Sequoyah
Classen SAS at Northwest Classen
Coweta at Pryor
Dewar at Depew
East Central at Rogers
Edmond Memorial at Southmoore
Liberty at Fairland
Glenpool at Fort Gibson
Wagoner at Grove
Skiatook at Hale
Harrah at Seminole
Haskell at Morris
Henryetta at Hartshorne
Kellyville at Mounds
Kiefer at Keys
Lawton at Lawton Eisenhower
Lincoln Christian at Shiloh Christian (Ark.)
Meeker at Pawnee
Metro Christian at Prairie Grove (Ark.)
Putnam North at Midwest City
Springdale Har-Ber (Ark.) at Mustang,
Elk City at MWC Carl Albert
Norman at Stillwater
Norman North at Yukon
OKC Southeast at OKC U.S. Grant
Okemah at Stroud
Pawhuska at Woodland
Ponca City at Sand Springs
Sallisaw at Tahlequah
Sperry at Vinita
Capitol Hill at Star Spencer
Stigler at Stilwell
Southwest Covenant at Summit Christian
Sequoyah (Tahlequah) at Westville
Guthrie at Tuttle
Yale at Davenport, 7:30 p.m.