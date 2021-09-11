 Skip to main content
High school football: Week 3 schedule
WEEK 3 SCHEDULE

High school football: Week 3 schedule

  • Updated
Metro Christian Holland Hall

Holland Hall's defense was impressive in a 42-7 win over Metro Christian last year. The teams meet again Friday. 

 John Clanton Tulsa World

All games 7 p.m. unless noted

THURSDAY

Dewar at Hollis

Wellston at Foyil

FRIDAY

Afton at Hulbert

Edison at B.T. Washington

Summit Christian at Barnsdall

Collinsville at Bartlesville

Chandler at Beggs

Cushing at Berryhill

Stillwater at Bixby

Mannford at Bristow

Liberty at Caney Valley

Claremore at Catoosa

Central at Wewoka

Ketchum at Chelsea

Chouteau at Warner

Claremore Christian at South Coffeyville

Claremore Sequoyah at Locust Grove

Kiefer at Commerce

Davenport at Alex

Yale at Depew

Dewey at Vinita

Drumright at South Coffeyville

Memorial at East Central

Fairland at Salina

Fort Gibson at Glenpool

Grove at Pryor

Skiatook at Hale

Morrison at Haskell

Oologah at Hilldale

Holland Hall at Metro Christian

Pawhuska at Hominy

Westville at Kansas

Mounds at Kellyville

Tahlequah Sequoyah at Keys

Rejoice Christian at Luther

Mustang at Norman

Norman North at Yukon

Olive at Graham-Dustin

Ardmore at Ponca City

Stilwell at Prairie Grove (Ark.)

Oklahoma Bible at Regent Prep

Tahlequah at Sallisaw

Sand Springs at Shiloh Christian (Ark.)

Sperry at Wagoner

Verdigris at Victory Christian

Wesleyan Christian at Watts

Woodland at Mooreland

Checotah at Eufaula, 7:30 p.m.

