High school football, Week 3 roundup: Pennington tosses 5 TDs, Sandites rally past Shiloh Christian

For the first time since 2012, the Sand Springs Sandites are 3-0.
The Class 6A-II No. 5 Sandites rolled into Springdale, Arkansas, with a big task in front of them. Repeating last year’s win against the defending 4A state champions from Shiloh Christian (2-1) wouldn’t be an easy task, but even down 14-0 early in the fourth quarter, Sand Springs kept its cool and showed toughness.
“Our kids are from Sand Springs, so we know all about toughness,” said second-year head coach Bobby Klinck. “That’s a really freaking good football team that we just beat. I think we’re lucky to get away with a win, so we’re really pleased.”
As they should be. The Saints are ranked No. 1 in their class, and their only loss last season was 27-26 on the Sandites’ homefield. This time the visiting Sandites prevailed 40-33 behind a monumental effort from senior quarterback Ty Pennington.
Pennington finished the night with a career-high 331 yards and five touchdowns, passing 21-of-32 with one interception.
“I’ve said it over and over again,” Klinck said. “He’s the best dang quarterback in the state. He suffers through drops sometimes with our guys, but he never flinches. That guy’s a dang winner. I’m constantly just saying, ‘put the ball in that dude’s hands. We’ve got the best dang quarterback in the state, let’s go get the dang first down.’”
The Saints took a 14-0 lead behind a 2-yard run from Eli Wisdom and an 11-yard pass from Wisdom to Ben Baker, but the Sandites soon settled down and found their rhythm. It wasn’t Pennington who gave them their first score, however.
After running back Blake Jones did most of the work to move the chains, Brody Rutledge tossed a touchdown pass on a 23-yard trick play to Jacob Blevins.
“That’s all Coach (Lee) Kizzar,” Klinck said. “The trick play, that’s all our coaches. I’ve been really hands-off this year. I know I’ve hired great coaches, so I let them coach. That’s all them.”
The backup quarterback and leading receiver finished the night with seven catches for 132 yards and one touchdown, a 33-yard pass from Pennington to make it 21-14 late in the first quarter.
“I’ve challenged that kid all through 7-on-7, he kind of had drop-itis during the summertime, and we challenged him,” Klinck said of Rutledge. “Now that guy’s become one our top receivers and I’m freaking proud of that kid.”
Keaton Campbell was the Sandites’ other top receiver with seven catches for 112 yards and two scores, a 49-yarder in the second quarter and a 21-yarder in the third.
Class 5A: Tahlequah 42, Sallisaw 13
Tyler Joice and Darren Sparh handled the bulk of Tahlequah’s scoring on Friday night with five touchdowns combined for the Tigers.
Joice scored first on an 8-yard touchdown run less than two minutes into the game. Then it was Malik McMurtrey who bumped Tahlequah’s lead to 12-0 on a 9-yard touchdown run with 4:27 left in the opening quarter.
Then it was Joice again, the second time on a 19-yard touchdown run to open up the second quarter. It was Sparh’s turn after that as he scored on a 28-yard touchdown run to boost the Tigers’ lead to 26-0 lead at halftime.
In the third quarter, Sparh logged a 9-yard touchdown run, and Tahlequah picked up a safety on defense and led 35-0 with 5:36 left in the third period.
The Tigers’ final score in the game was Joice’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Cale Matlock.
Tahlequah outgained Sallisaw 388 to 205 in total offense, and the Tigers logged 329 of the those yards on the ground. Four Tiger ball carriers had at least 46 yards rushing, McMurtrey leading the way with 146 yards on 13 carries. Joice added 76 yards on the ground with 12 carries, and Sparh chipped in with 49 yards on 10 rushes.
Records: Tahlequah 2-1 Sallisaw 0-3.
Class 3A: Lincoln Christian 58, Trinity Christian 14
Second-ranked Lincoln Christian scored early and often against Trinity Christian from Texas. In total, the Bulldogs put up 446 yards on offense, including 278 yards through the air with Max Brown passing for 233 of the yards.
Brown accounted for five touchdown throws, and he also added two touchdown runs.
In the first quarter alone, Brown hit Levi Conners for a 16-yard touchdown pass, and the Bulldogs scored a safety on Trinity Christian’s next possession.
Brown then tossed a touchdown pass of 22 yards to Conners, and added touchdown runs of 18 and 1 yards.
In the second quarter, Brown found three different receivers for touchdowns — Logan Farris (9 yards), Cam Dooley (14) and Dylan Baldridge (10).
Class B: Regent Prep 67, Oklahoma Bible 22
The fifth-ranked Rams put up 616 yards of offense against Oklahoma Bible, including 425 yards through the air. The Rams also limited Oklahoma Bible to 131 yards of offense.
Matthew Lopp started the scoring for Regent Prep with a 6-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, and after Oklahoma Bible took an 8-7 lead Regent Prep struck right back with Lopp hauling in a 66-yard touchdown pass from John Mark Roller before the end of the first quarter for a 21-8 lead.
In the second quarter, Carter Smith caught touchdown passes of 35 and 25 yards from Roller, and then Roller added touchdown runs of 8 and 5 yards.
Roller added a touchdown throw in the third quarter with a 12-yard strike to Smith, and then Lopp had a 7-yard TD run to polish off the third quarter.