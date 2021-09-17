High school football, Week 3 roundup: Pennington tosses 5 TDs, Sandites rally past Shiloh Christian

For the first time since 2012, the Sand Springs Sandites are 3-0.

The Class 6A-II No. 5 Sandites rolled into Springdale, Arkansas, with a big task in front of them. Repeating last year’s win against the defending 4A state champions from Shiloh Christian (2-1) wouldn’t be an easy task, but even down 14-0 early in the fourth quarter, Sand Springs kept its cool and showed toughness.

“Our kids are from Sand Springs, so we know all about toughness,” said second-year head coach Bobby Klinck. “That’s a really freaking good football team that we just beat. I think we’re lucky to get away with a win, so we’re really pleased.”

As they should be. The Saints are ranked No. 1 in their class, and their only loss last season was 27-26 on the Sandites’ homefield. This time the visiting Sandites prevailed 40-33 behind a monumental effort from senior quarterback Ty Pennington.

Pennington finished the night with a career-high 331 yards and five touchdowns, passing 21-of-32 with one interception.