High school football, Week 3: Presley runs wild as No. 1 Bixby slams Stillwater

BIXBY — The last time the Stillwater Pioneers were on the same field with Braylin Presley, he was breaking their hearts.
That was in the Class 6A Division II state championship two years ago, and it was the same thing Friday night.
Bixby’s senior whirlwind ran the Pioneers right out of the of Lee Snider Field and the No. 1 Spartans raced to their 39th consecutive win, 42-14, before about 5,500 spectators in both teams’ final nondistrict game.
In a year-late rematch of the Division II championship games of 2018 and 2019, Presley rushed for 181 yards and three touchdowns on just 12 carries and set up another score — all in the first half. He finished with 233 yards and four TDs on 16 carries.
The Oklahoma State University commit now has 407 rushing yards on 37 carries this season and totals 4,280 rushing yards and 83 total TDs over four seasons.
“He’s a Division I tailback. He’s a special player, really good,” coach Loren Montgomery said. “If you keep giving him the rock enough times and give him some room, he’s gonna get loose.”
That’s what happened in the second quarter when Bixby broke away after a scoreless first quarter. Presley scored on runs of 33, 60 and 4 yards and had a 47-yard run, setting up a Conner Kirby 4-yard run with 15 seconds left in the first half.
Bixby led 28-7 at that point, and it was just a matter of playing out the string. Presley added a 37-yard run in the third quarter, and Christian Burke ended the Spartans’ scoring by threading the needle on a 24-yard TD pass to Beau Bertelli in the fourth quarter.
Unofficially, Bixby totaled 583 yards.
“The O-line did a great job,” Presley said. “The first half was a struggle, but I went over there and told 'em to keep the pressure on, keep the tempo up and we were gonna start getting yards off of (Stillwater).”
Presley’s catch of a Mason Williams screen pass and 12-yard run gave Bixby the final points in an epic 40-36 triumph over the Pioneers in the 2019 state finals.
Last year’s regular-season game in Stillwater would have been a great rematch, but it was wiped out by rising coronavirus cases in Payne County, and the Pioneers who visited Friday night were minus more than 30 seniors who had contributed to a 33-3 record over three seasons.
But for a quarter, they gave the Spartans all they had and kept it close.
“I know a lot of them over (on the Stillwater sideline) and I knew they were gonna come out and play their game,” Presley said. “Stillwater’s always a good team and they’re gonna produce good players regardless of whether they have seniors.”
And for a quarter, the Pioneers kept it close. Bixby squandered its first scoring chance after Burke’s 62-yard bomb to Preston Solomon when a penalty negated a Presley screen pass TD and a high snap from center slipped through Burke’s hands from the Pioneers’ 16.
Stillwater then had its first scoring chance. Julius Talley intercepted Burke late in the first quarter and took the ball 23 yards to the Spartans’ 7 for a first down.
But the Pioneers couldn’t dent Bixby’s rugged defensive interior. Jack Puckett stuffed Holden Thompson on third-and-goal from the 2, and 6-foot-3 Gage Gundy was hauled down short of the goal line on fourth down.
From there, Bixby marched 99 yards, capped by Presley’s 33-yard run, and it was 7-0.
Stillwater followed with its best play of the night, Gundy’s 71-yard scoring toss to Heston Thompson, and the game was tied.
But the Spartans followed with a 68-yard drive capped by Presley’s 4-yard run to make it 14-7 and kept pouring it on, made possible by the fact that the Pioneers couldn’t over the ball and could keep Presley and company off the field.
Presley's 60-yard run made it 21-7 at the 2:45 mark before intermission, and his next long run set up Kirby’s score to make it 28-7 at the half.
BIXBY 42, STILLWATER 14
Stillwater;0;7;0;7;--;14
Bixby;0;28;7;7;;--;42
B: Presley 33 run (Nolan kick)
S: Heston Thompson 71 pass from Gundy (Edwards kick)
B: Presley 4 run (Nolan kick)
B: Presley 60 run (Nolan kick)
B: Kirby 4 run (Nolan kick)
B: Bertelli 24 pass from Burke (Nolan kick)
B: Presley 37 run (Nolan kick)
S: Holden Thompson 7 run (Edwards kick)
Game in Numbers
Stillwater;;Bixby
7;First downs;17
24-104;Rushes-yardage;45-365
150;Passing yards;218
7-20-0;Passes;19-29-2
8-39.8;Punts;4-32.5
0-0;Fumbles Lost;0-0
4-30;Yards penalized;5-45