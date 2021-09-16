High school football, Week 3: Presley runs wild as No. 1 Bixby slams Stillwater

Bixby led 28-7 at that point, and it was just a matter of playing out the string. Presley added a 37-yard run in the third quarter, and Christian Burke ended the Spartans’ scoring by threading the needle on a 24-yard TD pass to Beau Bertelli in the fourth quarter.

Unofficially, Bixby totaled 583 yards.

“The O-line did a great job,” Presley said. “The first half was a struggle, but I went over there and told 'em to keep the pressure on, keep the tempo up and we were gonna start getting yards off of (Stillwater).”

Presley’s catch of a Mason Williams screen pass and 12-yard run gave Bixby the final points in an epic 40-36 triumph over the Pioneers in the 2019 state finals.

Last year’s regular-season game in Stillwater would have been a great rematch, but it was wiped out by rising coronavirus cases in Payne County, and the Pioneers who visited Friday night were minus more than 30 seniors who had contributed to a 33-3 record over three seasons.

But for a quarter, they gave the Spartans all they had and kept it close.