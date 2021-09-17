High school football, Week 3: Holland Hall rolls past Metro Christian

Holland Hall, however, had a muffed handoff on the next play and Metro lineman Dempsey Gillman returned the fumble to the 10. A penalty and sack pushed the Patriots back to the 30 before Francis connected with JJ Shelby for completions of 10 and 18 yards that turned the ball over on downs at the 2.

After a short punt, the Patriots then reached the Dutch's 20 but a fumble on a fourth-down reverse turned the ball over on downs again at the Holland Hall 37 with 46 seconds left in the half.

"We got off to a good start but then in the second quarter we hit the doldrums offensively," Gross said. "Metro could've been ahead at halftime if our defense didn't play the way it did."

Instead it was the Dutch leading 20-0 going into intermission as the Dutch scored on the half's final play after quarterback Kordell Gouldsby connected with Roush on a 37-yard bomb at the front right pylon.

"Two good athletes making plays," Gross said. "Kordell just rolled out and gave himself a little more time with his feet, which he's good at and Ethan just made a tremendous play to get his feet in bounds."