High school football, Week 3: Holland Hall rolls past Metro Christian

Holland Hall coach Tag Gross describes running back/linebacker Zane Woodham as "one of the best players in the state."
Woodham showed all his all-around ability again Friday night. In a matchup of defending state champions and top-ranked teams, he had 16 rushes for 153 yards and three touchdowns, completed a 33-yard pass and was part of a strong defensive effort in the Class 3A Dutch's 37-7 victory over 2A Metro Christian at Patriot Stadium.
"It was a physical game, fun game, good atmosphere," Woodham said.
In the first three games of the season, Woodham has rushed for 433 yards and scored seven TDs.
"He's a heck of a football player," Gross said. "He can run and tackle. He's got great speed. When he's making decisions he does a good job."
Woodham scored his first two TDs in the opening four minutes as it didn't take long for Holland Hall to jump ahead 13-0.
On the game's opening possession, the Dutch (3-0) drove 64 yards in six plays, capped by Woodham's 8-yard TD run.
After Metro went 3-and-out, Holland needed only two plays to score again. Woodham, after connecting with Ethan Roush on a 33-yard pass, reached the end zone again on a 20-yard run.
Metro (2-1), however had the next three red-zone opportunities, but came up empty on all three. The Patriots put together a nine-play drive that reached the 18 before Kirk Francis was sacked on fourth down. The Dutch had five sacks before halftime.
Holland Hall, however, had a muffed handoff on the next play and Metro lineman Dempsey Gillman returned the fumble to the 10. A penalty and sack pushed the Patriots back to the 30 before Francis connected with JJ Shelby for completions of 10 and 18 yards that turned the ball over on downs at the 2.
After a short punt, the Patriots then reached the Dutch's 20 but a fumble on a fourth-down reverse turned the ball over on downs again at the Holland Hall 37 with 46 seconds left in the half.
"We got off to a good start but then in the second quarter we hit the doldrums offensively," Gross said. "Metro could've been ahead at halftime if our defense didn't play the way it did."
Instead it was the Dutch leading 20-0 going into intermission as the Dutch scored on the half's final play after quarterback Kordell Gouldsby connected with Roush on a 37-yard bomb at the front right pylon.
"Two good athletes making plays," Gross said. "Kordell just rolled out and gave himself a little more time with his feet, which he's good at and Ethan just made a tremendous play to get his feet in bounds."
Holland Hall's NuNu Campbell picked off a pass on the first half's opening snap and then had a 22-yard reception that set up Magnus Lepak's 20-yard field goal for a 23-0 lead.
Francis then led an eight-play, 65-yard drive capped by his 19-yard TD strike to Shelby, who finished with nine catches for 78 yards.
But Holland Hall immediately answered with a five-play drive, all runs, capped by Gouldsby's 3-yard TD keeper around left end for a 30-7 lead at the end of the third quarter. Woodham scored the final TD on a 54-yard run early in the fourth period.
"Line -- that's all it comes down to," Woodham said about his rushing success. "A huge hole opened, I ran through it and the rest is history, My whole blocking team did great."
The game was somewhat similar as Holland Hall's 42-7 win over Metro last year when the Dutch scored on its first snap of the game, led 28-0 at halftime, and also foiled the Patriots a few times in the red zone.
"I thought our defense played a little better than last year, I was proud of our defense tonight," Metro coach Jared McCoy said. "Our offense put our defense in some bad situations.
"So there's a lot of good things about tonight, but it's way too much like last year for me to feel good about it. Hats off to them, they outplayed us."
HOLLAND HALL 37, METRO CHRISTIAN 7
Holland Hall;13;7;10;7;—;37
Metro Chr.;0;0;7;0;—;7
HH: Woodham 8 run (kick failed)
HH: Woodham 20 run (Lepak kick)
HH: Roush 37 pass from Gouldsby (Lepak kick)
HH: FG Lepak 20
MC: Shelby 19 pass from Francis (Haveman kick)
HH: Gouldsby 3 run (Lepak kick)
HH: Woodham 54 run (Lepak kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs — HH 16, MC 13; Rushes-Yards — HH 38-226, MC 21-minus-5; Comp-Att-Int — HH 8-11-0, MC 20-39-2. Passing Yards — HH 126, MC 168. Fumbles-Lost — HH 1-1, MC 2-0. Penalty Yards — HH 7-60, MC 2-20. Total Yards — HH 352, MC 163. Punts-Avg. — HH 4-27.8, MC 4-35.8.