High school football, Week 3: Berlowitz throws 6 TD passes as Cushing cruises past Berryhill

The connection of Blaze Berlowitz and Camden Crooks fueled Class 4A top-ranked Cushing past Class 3A eighth-ranked Berryhill 55-14 Friday night at Berryhill Stadium.
Berlowitz completed 21-of-30 passes for 298 yards and had six touchdown tosses. Crooks caught five of those and finished with a total of 164 receiving yards on 10 grabs.
Both teams have tough tests in their district openers next Friday. Beryhill (2-1) plays at 3-0 Inola in District 3A-4 while Cushing (3-0) hosts second-ranked Tuttle, also 3-0, in District 4A-2.
Cushing took the opening possession 61 yards on seven plays. The march finished on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Berlowitz to Crooks at the 10:15 mark of the first quarter.
The Tigers scored again with 8:51 left in the first period on a 1-yard plunge from Noah Jones. That touchdown came after an errant snap gave Cushing the ball at the Berryhill 7-yard line.
Berlowitz found Cooks again on an 8-yard connection with 1:15 left in the first period. Caleb Peery set up that score when he recovered a fumble near midfield 79 seconds earlier.
Crooks recovered another fumble and returned it 25 yards to the Berryhill 25 with 44 seconds remaining in the first quarter.
Berlowitz then connected with Crooks again, this time from five yards out on the opening play of the second period.
Cushing got another turnover when Lane Yaunt returned an interception 25 yards to the Chiefs' 37-yard line 90 seconds into the second quarter.
Berlowitz found Crooks yet again, just 45 seconds later, this one covering seven yards to extend the lead to 34-0.
Berryhill got on the board on a 17-yard touchdown strike from Jaxon Watie to Dmitri Apostolides with 7:45 left in the second period.
Reece Trammell then recovered a fumble for the Chiefs on the ensuing kickoff. Just 74 seconds later, Watie found Hunter Waits on a 28-yard touchdown connection.
The final score of the first half came with 2:28 remaining, courtesy of a 9-yard Berlowitz touchdown pass to twin brother Brody.
The Cushing defense got a goal-line stand on Berryhill's opening drive of the second half. Berlowitz found Cooks again on a 71-yard touchdown strike at the 7:02 mark of the third quarter.
The Tigers then recovered the ensuing kickoff near midfield and Jones eventually cashed in on a 15-yard TD run with 5:46 left in the third period.
CUSHING 55, BERRYHILL 14
Cushing;20;21;14;0;—;55
Berryhill;0;14;0;0;—;14
CUS — Crooks 11 pass from Bl. Berlowitz (kick failed) 10:15
CUS — Jones 1 run (Matheson kick) 8:51
CUS — Crooks 8 pass from Bl. Berlowitz (Matheson kick) 1:15
CUS — Crooks 5 pass from Bl. Berlowitz (Matheson kick) 11:55
CUS — Crooks 7 pass from Bl. Berlowitz (Matheson kick) 9:45
BER — Apostolides 17 pass from Watie (Horner kick) 7:35
BER — Waits 28 pass from Watie (Horner kick) 6:21
CUS — Br. Berlowitz 9 pass from Bl. Berlowitz (Matheson kick) 2:28
CUS — Crooks 71 pass from Bl. Berlowitz (Matheson kick) 7:02
CUS — Jones 15 run (Matheson kick) 5:46
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs — CUS 22, BER 17. Rushes-Yards — CUS 25-158, BER 28-105. Comp-Att-Int — CUS 21-30-0, BER 20-35-2. Passing Yards — CUS 298, BER 203. Fumbles-Lost — CUS 2-1, BER 3-3. Penalty Yards — CUS 8-85, BER 7-70. Records — CUS 3-0, BER 2-1. Total Yards — CUS 456, BER 308. Punts-Avg. — CUS 3-33.0, BER 1-19.0.