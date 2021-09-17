High school football, Week 3: Berlowitz throws 6 TD passes as Cushing cruises past Berryhill

The connection of Blaze Berlowitz and Camden Crooks fueled Class 4A top-ranked Cushing past Class 3A eighth-ranked Berryhill 55-14 Friday night at Berryhill Stadium.

Berlowitz completed 21-of-30 passes for 298 yards and had six touchdown tosses. Crooks caught five of those and finished with a total of 164 receiving yards on 10 grabs.

Both teams have tough tests in their district openers next Friday. Beryhill (2-1) plays at 3-0 Inola in District 3A-4 while Cushing (3-0) hosts second-ranked Tuttle, also 3-0, in District 4A-2.

Cushing took the opening possession 61 yards on seven plays. The march finished on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Berlowitz to Crooks at the 10:15 mark of the first quarter.

The Tigers scored again with 8:51 left in the first period on a 1-yard plunge from Noah Jones. That touchdown came after an errant snap gave Cushing the ball at the Berryhill 7-yard line.

Berlowitz found Cooks again on an 8-yard connection with 1:15 left in the first period. Caleb Peery set up that score when he recovered a fumble near midfield 79 seconds earlier.

Crooks recovered another fumble and returned it 25 yards to the Berryhill 25 with 44 seconds remaining in the first quarter.