High school football Week 2 roundup: Coweta remains undefeated with easy win over Kansas squad

Not even an opponent from outside the state of Oklahoma could derail the Coweta Tiger express on Friday night.

Mason Ford broke free for a 93-yard touchdown run and joined Will Mason in surpassing the century mark in rushing while another solid defensive effort led Class 5A No. 4 Coweta to a 42-6 shellacking of Frontenac (Kan.) at Tiger Field.

Ford finished with 107 yards rushing on just two carries while Mason had a game-high 117 yards and one touchdown on the ground for the Tigers (3-0) after Coweta opened the season with convincing victories against in-state foes Bishop McGuinness and Wagoner.

Meanwhile, quarterback Gage Hamm passed for 162 yards and two touchdowns as Coweta compiled 415 yards in total offense.

The game turned late in the first half. With Coweta leading 14-0 after driving for TDs on its opening two possessions of the game, Frontenac was threatening to cut into the Tigers’ lead going into halftime.

Starting at its own 44-yard line, the Raiders (1-1) moved to the Tigers’ 7-yard. But Coweta’s defense rose to the occasion, and on a fourth-and-4 play, pressure on Frontenac quarterback Collin McCartney by Coweta ‘s Nate Long forced a hurried pass and an incompletion.