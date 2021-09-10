High school football Week 2: Lincoln Christian rolls past Vian

Easton Rogers and Max Brown pushed Class 3A second-ranked Lincoln Christian past Class 2A eighth-ranked Vian 49-13 Friday night at Dennis Byrd Stadium.
Rogers had four total touchdowns in three different fashions. He scored two on the ground, one on a reception and another on an interception return.
"We challenged Easton this week that we needed him to step up and take some of the pressure off Max," Lincoln Christian coach Jerry Ricke said.
Brown completed 15-of-18 passes for 275 yards with four touchdown tosses, to four different players. He also rushed for 123 yards on 11 carries. Ricke had high praise for the leadership of his senior quarterback.
"It makes a huge difference," Ricke said. "Max is really starting to grasp our offense and spread the ball around to different guys."
Lincoln Christian's win over the Wolverines (2-1) wrapped up an impressive three-week stretch against tough competition from Class 2A.
The Bulldogs opened the season with a 52-14 home victory over Beggs, ranked second in 2A at the time.
Lincoln Christian (3-0) followed that up with a dramatic 31-29 road win at 2A No. 5 Jones when Drew Lancaster made a 25-yard field goal on the final play.
Lincoln Christian scored on its opening possession on a 1-yard plunge from Rogers. Logan Farris added the two-point run at 8:55 of the first quarter.
The Bulldogs then got a 26-yard TD pass from Brown to Tyler Johnson, but that two-point try failed, keeping it 14-0 with 2:13 left in the first period.
Lincoln Christian extended its advantage to 21-0 on a 30-yard scoring strike from Brown to Rogers with 10:04 remaining in the second quarter.
Vian got on the board after Diego Ramos hooked up with DeSean Mays on a 56-yard touchdown connection at the 7:50 mark of the second period.
The Bulldogs answered, however, thanks to a pair of touchdowns from Rogers in a span of 25 seconds late in the first half.
First, Rogers scored from six yards out with 3:00 to play. He followed that up with a 35-yard interception return to the house.
Lincoln Christian needed just 43 seconds to score to start the second half. Brown had another touchdown pass, this one covering 38 yards to John Washington.
Brown's final pass of the night was also good for a score. Dylan Baldridge was on the receiving end of that 28-yard connection with 7:25 left in the third.
"Offensively it was nice to spread the ball and the line also blocked well," Ricke said. "The defense did a good job. We just need to clean up the tackling a little bit. They flew around and made plays when they had to, though."
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 49, VIAN 13
Vian;0;7;0;6;—;13
Lincoln Christian;14;21;14;0;—;49
LC — Rogers 1 run (Farris run) 8:55
LC — Johnson 26 pass from Brown (run failed) 2:13
LC — Rogers 30 pass from Brown (Lancaster kick) 10:04
VIA — Mays 56 pass from Ramos (Mendoza kick) 7:50
LC — Rogers 6 run (Lancaster kick) 3:00
LC — Rogers 35 interception return (Lancaster kick) 2:35
LC — Washington 38 pass from Brown (Lancaster kick) 11:17
LC — Baldridge 28 pass from Brown (Lancaster kick) 7:25
VIA — Brannick 2 run (run failed) 3:23
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs — VIA 11, LC 25. Rushes-Yards — VIA 37-88, LC 36-212. Comp-Att-Int — VIA 6-17-1, LC 17-21-0. Passing Yards — VIA 99, LC 278. Fumbles-Lost — VIA 2-1, LC 1-1. Penalty Yards — VIA 2-10, LC 4-52. Records — VIA 2-1, LC 3-0. Total Yards — VIA 187, LC 490. Punts-Avg. — VIA 6-37.2, LC 3-26.3.
