High school football Week 2: Lincoln Christian rolls past Vian

The Bulldogs then got a 26-yard TD pass from Brown to Tyler Johnson, but that two-point try failed, keeping it 14-0 with 2:13 left in the first period.

Lincoln Christian extended its advantage to 21-0 on a 30-yard scoring strike from Brown to Rogers with 10:04 remaining in the second quarter.

Vian got on the board after Diego Ramos hooked up with DeSean Mays on a 56-yard touchdown connection at the 7:50 mark of the second period.

The Bulldogs answered, however, thanks to a pair of touchdowns from Rogers in a span of 25 seconds late in the first half.

First, Rogers scored from six yards out with 3:00 to play. He followed that up with a 35-yard interception return to the house.

Lincoln Christian needed just 43 seconds to score to start the second half. Brown had another touchdown pass, this one covering 38 yards to John Washington.

Brown's final pass of the night was also good for a score. Dylan Baldridge was on the receiving end of that 28-yard connection with 7:25 left in the third.