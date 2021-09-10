High school football Week 2: Jenks blanks Union again in Backyard Bowl

Jenks defensive lineman Colemon Thurber was almost at a loss for words when it came to describing how much the Trojans' history-making shutout meant to him in the MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl on Friday night.

"It's an unbelievable feeling," Thurber said. "I don't know how to explain it."

For the first time in the long storied rivalry between the Class 6AI powerhouses, one team has shut out the other in two consecutive years.

Third-ranked Jenks held No. 1 Union to 196 yards, including only 51 in the second half, to come away with the 22-0 victory before an estimated 10,000 fans at Union-Tuttle Stadium.

"It feels great," Jenks defensive back/receiver Glenny Jones said. "I'm so happy right now. Two shutouts against a good team like Union, that's hard to do."

Jenks' shutout (28-0) in the Backyard Bowl last year wasn't a shocker because Union's offense was struggling going into that game. However, this year's was a stunner as Union averaged 43 points in its first two games.

So what was the key?

"Executing 100% effort on stopping the big plays and turnovers," said Thurber, who had six tackles Friday and had two key tackles for losses in last year's game.