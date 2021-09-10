High school football Week 2: Gilkey carries the load for Collinsville after QB Carney injured in win

COLLINSVILLE — Collinsville had a 9-0 lead and was driving for more. But then star quarterback Andrew Carney left the game with an injury.

No matter. Senior running back Brayden Gilkey stepped up and the Class 5A No. 1 Cardinals calmed down en route to a 43-7 win against 4A unranked Skiatook in the Highway 20 rivalry Friday night at Sallee Field.

Carney, No. 2 in this week's All-World rankings, injured his left leg on the Cardinals' first possession in the second quarter and left the game. He limped off the field at halftime with a bag of ice on his left knee. Carney was 4-of-5 passing for 73 yards and had three carries for 32 yards when he left the game.

After Carney's departure, CHS (2-0) used a steady diet of Gilkey to ease backup QB Kaden Rush into the game. Gilkey got the call on five of the next six plays and extended the Cardinals' lead to 22-0 when he powered in from 14 yards out on fourth-and-3 with just over one minute to go before half.

"We went back to the fundamentals," Gilkey said. "We kind of had to break Kaden into the game. And he stepped up."

Rush finished 2-of-3 passing for 53 yards and one rushing touchdown. He led the Cardinals on quick scoring drives on all three of their third-quarter possessions as CHS opened up a 43-0 lead.