High school football Week 2: Gilkey carries the load for Collinsville after QB Carney injured in win

COLLINSVILLE — Collinsville had a 9-0 lead and was driving for more. But then star quarterback Andrew Carney left the game with an injury.
No matter. Senior running back Brayden Gilkey stepped up and the Class 5A No. 1 Cardinals calmed down en route to a 43-7 win against 4A unranked Skiatook in the Highway 20 rivalry Friday night at Sallee Field.
Carney, No. 2 in this week's All-World rankings, injured his left leg on the Cardinals' first possession in the second quarter and left the game. He limped off the field at halftime with a bag of ice on his left knee. Carney was 4-of-5 passing for 73 yards and had three carries for 32 yards when he left the game.
After Carney's departure, CHS (2-0) used a steady diet of Gilkey to ease backup QB Kaden Rush into the game. Gilkey got the call on five of the next six plays and extended the Cardinals' lead to 22-0 when he powered in from 14 yards out on fourth-and-3 with just over one minute to go before half.
"We went back to the fundamentals," Gilkey said. "We kind of had to break Kaden into the game. And he stepped up."
Rush finished 2-of-3 passing for 53 yards and one rushing touchdown. He led the Cardinals on quick scoring drives on all three of their third-quarter possessions as CHS opened up a 43-0 lead.
Collinsville wasted no time scoring after half, benefiting from excellent field position. The Cardinals started drives from their 48 and the Skiatook 15 and 47.
"Coach (Kevin Jones) told us at half we had to step it up," Gilkey said. "We came out (at the start of the game) mellow. Once we turned it on, we took off. And Rush came in and lit it up. I'm proud of him."
Gilkey finished with 136 yards on 14 carries.
Collinsville limited Skiatook (0-2) to 152 yards.
The Bulldogs got on the board in the fourth quarter when Jace White found Ethan Porter on a 31-yard strike. White completed 4-of-5 passes for 74 yards.
The Cardinals struck early, marching 76 yards in six plays to take a 7-0 lead just 2:28 into the game when Carney found Oscar Hammond for a 22-yard scoring strike.
Collinsville stuffed Skiatook on its opening possession and took a 9-0 lead when the Bulldogs snapped the ball out of the end zone for a safety.
On the ensuing free kick, the Cardinals marched 60 yards on five plays, taking a 16-0 lead on a 3-yard bulldozing run by Gilkey.
COLLINSVILLE 43, SKIATOOK 7
Skiatook;0;0;0;7;--;7
Collinsville;16;6;21;0;--;43
First quarter
COL - Oscar Hammond 22 pass from Andrew Carney (Anthony Blau kick), 9:32.
COL - Safety, ball snapped through end zone, 7:13.
COL - Brayden Gilkey 3 run (Blau kick), 5:41.
Second quarter
COL - Gilkey 14 run (kick blocked), 1:13.
Third quarter
COL - Kaden Rush 9 run (Blau kick), 8:25.
COL - Gilkey 16 run (Blau kick), 5:47.
COL - Gilkey 3 run (Blau kick), 3:50.
Fourth quarter
SKI - Ethan Porter 31 pass from Jace White (Tyler Wilkerson kick), 11:13.
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs - SKI 9, COL 18. Rushes-Yards - SKI 47-74, COL 28-197. Comp-Att-Int - SKI 4-5-0, COL 6-8-0. Passing Yards - SKI 78, COL 126. Fumbles-Lost - SKI 1-0, COL 2-0. Penalty Yards - SKI - 8-50, COL 10-60. Records - SKI 0-2, COL 2-0. Total Yards - SKI - 152, COL 323. Punts-Avg. - SKI 4-23.3, COL 2-17.5.