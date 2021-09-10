High school football Week 2: Edison shuts out Memorial

It took a highlight reel catch to jump start a sluggish Edison offense.
But after Kemare Lyons’ 47-yard circus catch from quarterback Luke Parrish, the Eagles finally started to take off against their longtime south Tulsa rival Memorial.
Jeremiah Lazenby scored on a 5-yard touchdown pass on the next play and the Eagles didn’t look back, registering a 35-0 win over Memorial in the Midtown Classic at LaFortune Stadium in Class 5A action Friday night.
“That was an incredible catch, and it gave us a little bit of momentum,” said Edison coach Robert Borgstadt. “We were struggling moving the ball. We were pinned down all first quarter. That got us down there and got us going a little bit in the second quarter.”
In the battle of teams that share the same home stadium, host Edison, playing in Memorial’s backyard, finally was able to take control after a 7-0 first half.
Edison (1-1) had broken the scoreless deadlock with 9:30 left in the second quarter. The go-ahead score was set up by a brilliant catch off a long pass from Parrish to Lyons, who outleaped a Memorial defender for the 47-yard gain along the right sideline.
After a scoreless rest of the half, the Eagles took advantage of good field position at Memorial’s 30-yard-line near the beginning of the third quarter to start putting some distance between themselves and the Chargers.
The Eagles increased their lead to 15-0 with 7:02 left in the third quarter on a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Parrish. The play was set up by running back Cash Bryant’s leaping, tight-roping 27-yard catch along the left sideline at the 3-yard-line. Parrish scored on third-and-goal.
The following conversion attempt was interesting, as Lazenby, who is the holder for kicker Jhett Brown, caught the snap and proceeded with the fake from his knees, popping up to bolt across the goal line for the two-point conversion.
“Cash Bryant made a heck of a catch and got us down there again,” Borgstadt said. “I thought after that, we started running the ball and doing the things we wanted to do and be a more consistent offense.”
Memorial (0-2), seeing a sense of urgency on the next series, gambled on fourth-and-two from its own 27. But the pass failed, and Edison took advantage, as Parrish scored on another 1-yard sneak, this time on fourth-and-goal with 3:00 left in the third quarter, increasing Edison’s lead to 21-0.
Bryant, who finished with 60 yards on 16 carries, scored on a 1-yard run with 11:04 remaining in the fourth quarter, and Edison led 28-0. A 34-yard interception return by Germond Thompson with 8:23 left upped the lead to 35-0.
The game featured both teams wearing National Guard decorated uniforms in the National Guard Game of the Week where some of the players wearing single-digit numbers had a zero in front of the number. For example, Memorial quarterback Jaden Walker wore number 02.
The Eagles defense stifled Memorial all game, holding the Chargers to just 57 yards of total offense.
EDISON 35, MEMORIAL 0
Memorial 0 0 0 0 - 0
Edison 0 7 14 14 - 35
E—Lazenby 5 pass from Parrish (Brown kick), 9:30
E—Parrish 1 run (Lazenby run), 7:02
E—Parrish 1 run (kick failed), 3:00
E—Bryant 1 run (Brown kick), 11:04
E—Jones 34 Int return (Brown kick), 8:23
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs—E 14, M 7. Rushes-Yards—E 32-135, M 29-45. Comp-Att-Int—E 3-14-1, M 3-12-1. Passing Yards—E 80, M 12. Fumbles-Lost—E 0-0, M 4-2. Penalty Yards—E 12-70, M 7-47. Total Yards—E 215, M 57. Punts-Avg.—E 2-31.0, M 5-30.6.