High school football Week 2: Edison shuts out Memorial

The Eagles increased their lead to 15-0 with 7:02 left in the third quarter on a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Parrish. The play was set up by running back Cash Bryant’s leaping, tight-roping 27-yard catch along the left sideline at the 3-yard-line. Parrish scored on third-and-goal.

The following conversion attempt was interesting, as Lazenby, who is the holder for kicker Jhett Brown, caught the snap and proceeded with the fake from his knees, popping up to bolt across the goal line for the two-point conversion.

“Cash Bryant made a heck of a catch and got us down there again,” Borgstadt said. “I thought after that, we started running the ball and doing the things we wanted to do and be a more consistent offense.”

Memorial (0-2), seeing a sense of urgency on the next series, gambled on fourth-and-two from its own 27. But the pass failed, and Edison took advantage, as Parrish scored on another 1-yard sneak, this time on fourth-and-goal with 3:00 left in the third quarter, increasing Edison’s lead to 21-0.

Bryant, who finished with 60 yards on 16 carries, scored on a 1-yard run with 11:04 remaining in the fourth quarter, and Edison led 28-0. A 34-yard interception return by Germond Thompson with 8:23 left upped the lead to 35-0.