High school football Week 2: Coweta sharp in all facets in win over Frontenac (Kansas)

“Coach called the play and I knew it was going to be a big one because our offensive line had been blocking really well all night,” said Ford, who also had three catches for 25 yards.

“When I saw the hole, I hit it, made a little cutback and went all the way,” he added.

Coweta coach Tim Harper said the Tigers might have caught Frontenac, a Class 3A school located in the southeastern corner of Kansas just northeast of Pittsburg, off guard on Ford’s touchdown run.

“We wanted to show them a formation we hadn’t shown anyone this year until that play, and the first time, we hit it for 93 (yards),” he said.

Ford spoke to the importance of the team’s defense in setting up his big play.

“It was a huge stop from the defense,” the junior said. “Our defense has been playing well all year. After we got that stop, I knew we needed to capitalize on it and we did.”

Coweta jumped in front 14-0 in the first quarter on a 16-yard touchdown pass from Hamm to Cade Denton and a three-yard touchdown run from Braden Youngker.