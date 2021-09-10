High school football Week 2: Big night for Taffe as McGuinness handles Bishop Kelley

OKLAHOMA CITY — Bishop Kelley fell to 0-3 Friday night with a 49-6 loss to Class 5A No. 5 OKC McGuinness in the Bishop Battle.

The Irish came out swinging in the parochial showdown, scoring first on a 13-yard run from junior running back Mike Taffe before forcing a Kelley fumble on the ensuing kickoff before scoring on another Taffe touchdown a couple plays later.

With 9:38 to go in the first quarter, the Irish (1-1) held a two-score lead on the Comets.

Thirty seconds into the second quarter, Taffe scored his hat trick touchdown on a 36-yard dash up the sideline after evading a pair of Kelley defenders in the backfield. He finished the game with 154 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Comets struggled to gain footing on McGuinness. Kelley was unable to penetrate the Irish red zone until the third quarter following a 57-yard connection from senior quarterback Will Pickard to Anderson Dotolo. The Comets’ lone score came a couple plays later from a yard out via Pickard.

Pickard completed the game 9-of-13 for 115 yards through the air and an interception. He also picked up 47 yards on the ground on 22 carries.

Dotalo led all pass-catchers with 102 yards receiving.