High school football Week 2: Big night for Taffe as McGuinness handles Bishop Kelley
Class 5A No. 5 OKC McGuinness 49, Bishop Kelley 6

High school football Week 2: Big night for Taffe as McGuinness handles Bishop Kelley

  • Updated
OKLAHOMA CITY — Bishop Kelley fell to 0-3 Friday night with a 49-6 loss to Class 5A No. 5 OKC McGuinness in the Bishop Battle.

The Irish came out swinging in the parochial showdown, scoring first on a 13-yard run from junior running back Mike Taffe before forcing a Kelley fumble on the ensuing kickoff before scoring on another Taffe touchdown a couple plays later.

With 9:38 to go in the first quarter, the Irish (1-1) held a two-score lead on the Comets.

Thirty seconds into the second quarter, Taffe scored his hat trick touchdown on a 36-yard dash up the sideline after evading a pair of Kelley defenders in the backfield. He finished the game with 154 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Comets struggled to gain footing on McGuinness. Kelley was unable to penetrate the Irish red zone until the third quarter following a 57-yard connection from senior quarterback Will Pickard to Anderson Dotolo. The Comets’ lone score came a couple plays later from a yard out via Pickard.

Pickard completed the game 9-of-13 for 115 yards through the air and an interception. He also picked up 47 yards on the ground on 22 carries.

Dotalo led all pass-catchers with 102 yards receiving.

McGuinness quarterback River Warren threw 11-of-21 for 197 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Kelley coach JJ Tappana was not available for comment.

BISHOP MCGUINNESS 49, BISHOP KELLEY 6

McGuinness;14;21;7;7;-49

Kelley;0;0;6;0;-6

BM – Taffe 13 run (Kilgallon kick), 9:53

BM – Taffe 3 run (Kilgallon kick), 9:38

BM – Taffe 36 run (Kilgallon kick), 11:25

BM – Fraile 76 pass from Warren (Kilgallon kick), 8:22

BM – Bruner 25 pass from Warren (Kilgallon kick), :56

BM – Ketchum 22 fumble return (Kilgallon kick), 9:25

BK – Pickard 1 run (kick failed), 5:18

BM – Taffe 1 run (Kilgallon kick), 9:52

TEAM STATISTICS

First downs – BM 12, BK 12. Rushes-Yards – BM 25-141, BK 37-102. Comp-Att-Int – BM 12-26-1, BK 9-13-1. Passing Yards – BM 213, BK 115, Fumbles-Lost – BM 0-0, BK 5-5. Penalty Yards – BM 35, BK 65. Records – BM 1-1, BL 0-3. Total Yards – BM 354, BK 217. Punts-Avg. – BM 2-35.5, BK 6-.32.3

