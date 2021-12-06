High school football, Week 15: Long championship drought will end in 2A final; Rematches set in Class A and B title games

1. Class 2A final: No. 1 Washington vs. No. 2 Marlow
Where: Chad Richison Stadium, UCO, Edmond
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
The outlook: One team will snap a long title drought. After losing in last year's state final, Washington gets another chance at its first gold ball since 1996. For Marlow, the wait has been longer. The Outlaws' only state titles came in 1959 (over Hominy) and '64 (over Bixby).
Records: Washington 14-0; Marlow 14-0
Key players: Washington's Luke Hendrix makes an impact on both sides of the ball. He caught seven passes for 183 yards and two TDs, plus had a pick-6 against Rejoice Christian in the quarterfinals. Last week, he had a TD catch and the game-sealing interception in a 14-8 win over Beggs in the semifinals. Marlow quarterback Jace Gilbert, who rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another in a 28-16 win over Eufaula in the semifinals, is also one of the state's top kickers.
Series history: Marlow leads 4-2. When Marlow was in 3A, these teams met annually from 2014-19. This game has the potential to be a thriller like Marlow's 36-35 overtime win in 2017. Washington won the last matchup, 13-7, in 2019.
Notable: Washington is 16-4 in the playoffs the past five years -- three of those losses were to Metro Christian and the other to Millwood in the 2017 final. ... Both teams lost to Metro in the 2020 postseason. ... Marlow's last title game was a 32-3 loss to Claremore Sequoyah in 2006 -- in a rare Monday night game, also at UCO. ... Marlow's closest game this season was against Eufaula.
TV: All state finals can be viewed online on NFHSnetwork.com — a subscription is $10.99 monthly.
2. Class A final: No. 1 Ringling vs. No. 2 Cashion
Where: Chad Richison Stadium, UCO, Edmond
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
The outlook: Defending state champion Cashion looks for its fifth state title and Ringling its sixth. This is the third time in seven seasons that these teams will meet for the state title. Ringling won 20-14 in 2019 and Cashion 32-6 in 2015. They just missed another finals matchup last year as Ringling lost by one point in the semifinals.
Records: Ringling 14-0; Cashion 12-1
Key players: Ringling's Kaden Barron is a 1,000-yard rusher with 14 TDs, including a pair in a 13-12 semifinal win over Morrison. Brayden Johnson, who had a TD in the 2019 title game, had the game-saving tackle on a 2-point conversion with 1:58 left against Morrison. Cashion QB Ben Harman comes into the state final for the second consecutive year after throwing a dramatic late winning TD pass in the semifinals against Pawhuska. Harman passed and ran for two TDs each in last year's final against Thomas.
Notable: Ringling has five shutouts. ... Cashion's only loss was against 2A quarterfinalist Rejoice Christian in the season opener.
Series history: Tied 2-2 -- the teams split playoff matchups in 2010 and '11.
3. Class B final: No. 1 Laverne vs. No. 7 Balko-Forgan
Where: Ranger Field, NWOSU, Alva
When: 7 p.m. Friday
The outlook: Laverne is in its seventh state title game in 10 seasons and looks for its fourth gold ball during that span -- but its first since 2016. The Tigers lost to Dewar in last year's final.
Records: Laverne 12-0; Balko-Forgan 13-1
Notable: This is a rematch of Laverne's 36-28 win in Week 6 -- the closest game either team has played this season. Peyton Freeman had the winning TD run with 4:12 left. ... Balko's last semifinal was in 1999. The Bison's three state titles were in 1970, '90 and '98. Forgan reached the finals in 2002 and '12, and won the gold ball in 1974.
Series history: Laverne leads 2-0 since Balko and Forgan combined in 2013. Laverne also won 58-12 in 2020. Forgan went 2-1-1 against Laverne from 1923-27.