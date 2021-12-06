High school football, Week 15: Long championship drought will end in 2A final; Rematches set in Class A and B title games

Notable: Washington is 16-4 in the playoffs the past five years -- three of those losses were to Metro Christian and the other to Millwood in the 2017 final. ... Both teams lost to Metro in the 2020 postseason. ... Marlow's last title game was a 32-3 loss to Claremore Sequoyah in 2006 -- in a rare Monday night game, also at UCO. ... Marlow's closest game this season was against Eufaula.

TV: All state finals can be viewed online on NFHSnetwork.com — a subscription is $10.99 monthly.

2. Class A final: No. 1 Ringling vs. No. 2 Cashion

Where: Chad Richison Stadium, UCO, Edmond

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

The outlook: Defending state champion Cashion looks for its fifth state title and Ringling its sixth. This is the third time in seven seasons that these teams will meet for the state title. Ringling won 20-14 in 2019 and Cashion 32-6 in 2015. They just missed another finals matchup last year as Ringling lost by one point in the semifinals.

Records: Ringling 14-0; Cashion 12-1