High school football, Week 14: Washington escapes Beggs to win Class 2A semifinal

“That was a tough one,” Beggs coach David Tenison said. “We hurt ourselves. When we had some opportunities to make some plays, we failed to get it done. We played our butts off on defense, but when we were able to move the ball down the field, we just couldn’t get it done once we got it down the field. It’s one of those things that we’ve got to learn from and grow from and look forward.

“At the end, we were still fighting and still trying. We just came up a play short.”

Washington managed only five yards of offense after halftime, leaving coach Brad Beller relieved to be moving on to the title game.

“You’ve got to give credit to Beggs,” Beller said. “We knew coming in that their defense was the best we had seen. … We knew that we were going to have our hands full running the ball. I was pleased with the way we were able to get out quickly, then allow our defense to play as well as they did.”

Beggs’ strength was its rushing game. Sophomore Red Martel carried 16 times for 93 yards, while senior C.J. Brown — who is committed to Oklahoma State — had 76 yards on 17 carries, giving him 2,189 yards for the season.