High school football, Week 14: Washington escapes Beggs to win Class 2A semifinal

LANGSTON — The second Beggs-Washington showdown in the Class 2A football semifinals in as many seasons unexpectedly turned into a defensive slobberknocker that — unfortunately for Beggs — turned on a couple of key mistakes by the Demons.
No. 5 Beggs held No. 1 Washington without a first down in the second half and blanked the high-scoring Warriors after the first quarter, but bad snaps resulted in six fumbles by the Demons, one of which led to what proved to be the decisive score as No. 1 Washington held on for a 14-8 win at W.E. Anderson Stadium.
Washington advanced to the 2A final for the second straight season. The Warriors (14-0) will face No. 2 Marlow at Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond on Dec. 11, seeking their first state title since 1996.
Beggs (11-3) saw its season end against the Warriors for a second straight year. The Demons had more first downs (16 to 10), outgained the Warriors 205 yards to 201 and had the ball at the Washington 30 in the final minute before the Warriors’ Luke Hendrix intercepted a pass with 21.3 seconds left.
A swarm of Beggs defenders tackled Washington’s Cole Scott in the end zone for a safety with 17.1 seconds left, reviving hope. After the ensuing free kick, the Demons took over at their own 42, then had an apparent 31-yard pass play wiped out due to an ineligible man downfield penalty. Time expired before they could run another play.
“That was a tough one,” Beggs coach David Tenison said. “We hurt ourselves. When we had some opportunities to make some plays, we failed to get it done. We played our butts off on defense, but when we were able to move the ball down the field, we just couldn’t get it done once we got it down the field. It’s one of those things that we’ve got to learn from and grow from and look forward.
“At the end, we were still fighting and still trying. We just came up a play short.”
Washington managed only five yards of offense after halftime, leaving coach Brad Beller relieved to be moving on to the title game.
“You’ve got to give credit to Beggs,” Beller said. “We knew coming in that their defense was the best we had seen. … We knew that we were going to have our hands full running the ball. I was pleased with the way we were able to get out quickly, then allow our defense to play as well as they did.”
Beggs’ strength was its rushing game. Sophomore Red Martel carried 16 times for 93 yards, while senior C.J. Brown — who is committed to Oklahoma State — had 76 yards on 17 carries, giving him 2,189 yards for the season.
But the Demons’ only touchdown came with 8:42 left in the third quarter on a 1-yard run by quarterback Ayden Hamilton — a play on which the snap sailed over his head, he retrieved the ball, retreated behind the 20-yard line, then found an open seam to the end zone. Washington stopped an attempted 2-point conversion run by Martel.
“We knew coming in that we were really, really good on defense and so were they,” Tenison said. “We both tried to find what we could do offensively. … It was just a slugfest.”
Washington drove 78 yards for a touchdown on the game’s opening possession. Quarterback Major Cantrell hit Cage Morris for a 41-yard gain to the Beggs 24, and Lane Steele scored on a 10-yard run. After a Beggs penalty negated a missed conversion kick, Washington kicker Sam Hegeman was true on his second attempt, making it 7-0.
On its first possession, Beggs lined up to punt on fourth-and-3 from its own 47, but the snap sailed over punter Chance Jordan’s head. He recovered at his own 15 but Washington had prime field position. On the next play, Cantrell connected with Hendrix for a touchdown, and Hegeman’s kick put the Warriors up 14-0.
Two interceptions by Beggs’ Kyron Grayson foiled subsequent Washington drives, including one that had reached the Demons’ 26 with 1:15 left in the half.
WASHINGTON 14, BEGGS 8
Beggs;0;0;6;2;--;8
Washington;14;0;0;0;--;0
First quarter
Washington – Lane Steele 10 run (Sam Hegeman kick)
Washington – Luke Hendrix 15 pass from Major Cantrell (Hegeman kick)
Third quarter
Beggs – Ayden Hamilton 1 run (run failed)
Fourth quarter
Beggs – Safety, Beggs tackled Cole Scott in end zone
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — Beggs 16, WHS 10. Rushing att.-yds. — Beggs 51-188, WHS 27-43. Passing yards — Beggs 17, WHS 158. Passes C-A-I — Beggs 3-11-2, WHS 8-15-2. Fumbles no.-lost — Beggs, 6-1, WHS 2-0. Penalty no.-yds. — Beggs 5-25, WHS 6-39. Punts-Avg. — Beggs 3-42, WHS 4-41.5. Team records — Beggs 11-3, WHS 14-0