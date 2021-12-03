High school football, Week 14: Pawhuska falls as Cashion rallies late again in Class A semifinal

PONCA CITY — For Pawhuska, this football season ended in a manner eerily similar and heartbreaking to the 2020 campaign.
Cashion quarterback Ben Harman hit wide receiver Mason Manning on a 44-yard touchdown strike with 3:27 to play to rally the No. 2 Wildcats to a pulsating 35-31 victory over the No. 5 Huskies on Friday night at Sullins Stadium.
In the Class A state semifinals last December, Harman teamed up with Landon LaGrasse on a 52-yard touchdown pass with 3:28 remaining to rally Cashion to a 7-6 victory on the way to the school winning the state title.
“Today they made more plays than we did,” Pawhuska head coach Matt Hennesy said. “I said coming into the game, it’s like looking into a mirror. Two really good football teams, and they made the plays when they needed to and we didn’t.”
The Wildcats (12-1) will defend their state title against No. 1 Ringling (14-0) in the Class A state championship game at 1 p.m. next Saturday at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Chad Richison Stadium.
Pawhuska (10-3) led three times in the back-and-forth contest, including a final time at 31-28 when tailback Tyrel Richardson took a wildcat snap and bowled into the end zone from three yards out with 8:19 to go in the game.
The touchdown was the second of the evening for Richardson, who paced the Huskies with 103 yards rushing on 13 carries.
But there was still plenty of time for Harman and the Wildcats offense after Richardson’s go-ahead score.
Starting at its own 21-yard line after the kickoff, Cashion converted a fourth-and two situation at its own 41-yard line to keep the drive alive.
Three plays later, on second-and-nine, Harman connected with Manning on a slant route from the left side, and Manning covered the 44 yards to the end zone to put the Wildcats ahead to stay, 35-31.
“They are a good football team,” Hennesy said about the Wildcats. “It’s the way it’s going to be. It’s a heavyweight fight. It goes all the way to the end. They did the same thing last year. We have to learn to make those plays right there at the end when we had a chance.”
Pawhuska had one final chance.
Behind quarterback Todd Drummond, the Huskies drove from their 34 to the Cashion 26-yard line. But an incompletion, a screen pass for minus-two yards and two more incompletions forced the Huskies to turn the ball over on downs with 1:26 to play.
From there, Cashion ran out the clock to seal the victory.
Drummond finished 15-of-24 through the air for 212 yards. He tossed an 11-yard touchdown pass to Mason Gilkey in the first half, and the two connected on 39-yard and 30-yard pass completions in the second half. Gilkey had four receptions for 83 yards.
Cooper Kyler made three field goals for the Huskies. His 19-yarder on the team's first possession of the game gave Pawhuska an early lead. He also had a 34-yarder in the third quarter to put the Huskies in front 21-20 and a 38-yarder in the opening minute of the fourth quarter to pull Pawhuska within 28-24.
Neither team had a fumble and there was only one turnover in the game (an interception by Pawhuska’s Dalton Hurd on the final play of the first half).
Each team was penalized just four times for a combed 51 yards in yardage.
CASHION 35, PAWHUSKA 31
Pawhuska;3;15;3;10;—;31
Cashion;6;14;8;7;—;35
First quarter
P: Cooper Kyler 19 FG, 8:15
C: Ben Harman 40 run (kick failed), 5:05
Second quarter
C: Landon LaGrasse 51 pass from Harman (Brycen Hogan kick), 8:36
P: Tyler Richardson 16 run (Todd Drummond from Jake Long), 6:53
C: Nick Nabavi 80 run (Hogan kick), 6:34
P: Mason Gilkey 11 pass from Drummond (Kyler kick), 3:08
Third quarter
P: Kyler 34 FG, 8:23
C: Harman 10 run (Harman run), 0:25
Fourth quarter
P: Kyler 38 FG,11:29
P: Richardson 3 run (Kyler kick), 8:19
C: Mason Manning 44 pass from Harman (Hogan kick), 3:27
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs—P 17, C 21; Rushes-Yards—P 28-195, C 53-315; Comp-Att-Int —P 15-25-0, C 7-17-1; Passing Yards—P 212, C 152; Fumbles-Lost—P 0-0, C 0-0; Penalty Yards—P 4-25, C 4-26; Total Yards—P 407, C 467; Punts-Avg—P 2-44.5, C 3-30.3.