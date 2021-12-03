High school football, Week 14: Pawhuska falls as Cashion rallies late again in Class A semifinal

The touchdown was the second of the evening for Richardson, who paced the Huskies with 103 yards rushing on 13 carries.

But there was still plenty of time for Harman and the Wildcats offense after Richardson’s go-ahead score.

Starting at its own 21-yard line after the kickoff, Cashion converted a fourth-and two situation at its own 41-yard line to keep the drive alive.

Three plays later, on second-and-nine, Harman connected with Manning on a slant route from the left side, and Manning covered the 44 yards to the end zone to put the Wildcats ahead to stay, 35-31.

“They are a good football team,” Hennesy said about the Wildcats. “It’s the way it’s going to be. It’s a heavyweight fight. It goes all the way to the end. They did the same thing last year. We have to learn to make those plays right there at the end when we had a chance.”

Pawhuska had one final chance.

Behind quarterback Todd Drummond, the Huskies drove from their 34 to the Cashion 26-yard line. But an incompletion, a screen pass for minus-two yards and two more incompletions forced the Huskies to turn the ball over on downs with 1:26 to play.