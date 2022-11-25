High school football: Week 13 scoreboard

PLAYOFF PAIRINGS
Below are this weekend's football playoff pairings. All games Friday unless noted. All games at 7 p.m. unless noted.
CLASS 6AI
Semifinals
At Broken Arrow
Bixby 28, Jenks 14
Owasso 50, Union 47 (6 OT)
Final
Bixby vs. Owasso, 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, UCO's Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond
CLASS 6AII
Semifinals
Stillwater 33, Deer Creek 28
Choctaw 45, Muskogee 20
Final
Stillwater vs. Choctaw, 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, UCO's Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond
CLASS 5A
Semifinals
Saturday
OKC McGuinness (10-1) vs. McAlester (10-2) at Jenks, 7 p.m.
MWC Carl Albert (10-2) vs. Grove (12-0) at Owasso, 7 p.m.
Final
1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, UCO's Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond
CLASS 4A
Semifinals
Cushing 56, Elk City 14
Wagoner 30, Poteau 0
Final
Cushing vs. Wagoner, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, UCO's Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond.
CLASS 3A
Semifinals
Metro Christian 49, Lincoln Christian 35
OKC Heritage Hall 41, Verdigris 20
Final
Metro Christian vs. OKC Heritage Hall, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, UCO's Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond
CLASS 2A
Quarterfinals
Washington 47, Idabel 6
OKC Millwood 49, Claremore Sequoyah 30
Jones 27, Kiefer 19
Victory Christian 46, Chandler 35
CLASS A
Quarterfinals
Fairview 27, Stroud 21
Gore 69, Crescent 13
Hominy 46, Hooker 13
Colcord 48, Ringling 6
CLASS B
Quarterfinals
Laverne 30, Weleetka 26
Seiling 46, Wetumka 0
Velma-Alma 40, Regent Prep 26
Okla. Bible 46, Dewar 0
CLASS C
Semifinals
Waynoka 50, Mountain View-Gotebo 0
Tipton 64, Timberlake 32