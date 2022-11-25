 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday the Tulsa World is partnering with Grigsby's Carpet Tile & Hardwood who will sponsor 3,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Go Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD

High school football: Week 13 scoreboard

  • Updated
  • 0
Union vs. Owasso scoreboard (copy)

J'Kharri Thomas of Owasso runs the ball against Union's Isaac Covington in their state 6AI semifinal game Friday at Broken Arrow High School.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

In this week's episode, Barry and Dean break down the Jenks-Bixby rematch, this week's marquee game. Also, a look at the other 6AI semifinal between undefeated Union and surging Owasso. Plus, a breakdown of the 5A matchup between Grove and Midwest City Carl Albert. Finally, a shoutout to our student picker, Ella Drake of Regent Prep.

PLAYOFF PAIRINGS

Below are this weekend's football playoff pairings. All games Friday unless noted. All games at 7 p.m. unless noted.

CLASS 6AI

Semifinals

At Broken Arrow

Bixby 28, Jenks 14

Owasso 50, Union 47 (6 OT)

Final

Bixby vs. Owasso, 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, UCO's Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond

CLASS 6AII

Semifinals

Stillwater 33, Deer Creek 28

Choctaw 45, Muskogee 20

People are also reading…

Final

Stillwater vs. Choctaw, 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, UCO's Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond 

CLASS 5A

Semifinals

Saturday

OKC McGuinness (10-1) vs. McAlester (10-2) at Jenks, 7 p.m.

MWC Carl Albert (10-2) vs. Grove (12-0) at Owasso, 7 p.m.

Final

1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, UCO's Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond 

CLASS 4A

Semifinals

Cushing 56, Elk City 14

Wagoner 30, Poteau 0

Final

Cushing vs. Wagoner, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, UCO's Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond.

CLASS 3A

Semifinals

Metro Christian 49, Lincoln Christian 35

OKC Heritage Hall 41, Verdigris 20

Final

Metro Christian vs. OKC Heritage Hall, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, UCO's Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond 

CLASS 2A

Quarterfinals

Washington 47, Idabel 6

OKC Millwood 49, Claremore Sequoyah 30

Jones 27, Kiefer 19

Victory Christian 46, Chandler 35

CLASS A

Quarterfinals

Fairview 27, Stroud 21

Gore 69, Crescent 13

Hominy 46, Hooker 13

Colcord 48, Ringling 6

CLASS B

Quarterfinals

Laverne 30, Weleetka 26

Seiling 46, Wetumka 0

Velma-Alma 40, Regent Prep 26

Okla. Bible 46, Dewar 0

CLASS C

Semifinals

Waynoka 50, Mountain View-Gotebo 0

Tipton 64, Timberlake 32

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Who has scored the most World Cup goals of all time?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert