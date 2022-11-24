High school football: Week 13 pairings

PLAYOFF PAIRINGS
Below are this weekend's football playoff pairings. All games Friday unless noted. All games at 7 p.m. unless noted.
CLASS 6AI
Semifinals
At Broken Arrow
Jenks (10-2) vs. Bixby (10-1), 1 p.m.
Owasso (8-4) vs. Union (11-0)
CLASS 6AII
Semifinals
Deer Creek (10-1) vs. Stillwater (11-0) at Ponca City
Muskogee (10-1) vs. Choctaw (10-1) at East Central U.
CLASS 5A
Semifinals
People are also reading…
Saturday
OKC McGuinness (10-1) vs. McAlester (10-2) at Jenks, 7 p.m.
MWC Carl Albert (10-2) vs. Grove (12-0) at Owasso, 7 p.m.
CLASS 4A
Semifinals
Elk City (11-1) vs. Cushing (12-0) at Putnam City
Poteau (10-2) vs. Wagoner (9-3) at East Central U., 1 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Semifinals
Metro Christian (12-0) vs. Lincoln Christian (11-1) at Oologah
OKC Heritage Hall (11-1) vs. Verdigris (11-1) at Prague
CLASS 2A
Quarterfinals
Washington (12-0) vs. Idabel (9-3) at McAlester
OKC Millwood (11-1) vs. Claremore Sequoyah (11-1) at Harrah, 1 p.m.
Jones (9-3) vs. Kiefer (11-1) at Edmond North
Victory Christian (9-3) vs. Chandler (9-3) at Edmond Santa Fe
CLASS A
Quarterfinals
Fairview (12-0) vs. Stroud (9-2) at Kingfisher
Gore (12-0) vs. Crescent (10-1) at Harrah
Hominy (12-0) vs. Hooker (9-3) at NWOSU
Ringling (12-0) vs. Colcord (12-0) at Moore
CLASS B
Quarterfinals
Laverne (10-1) vs. Weleetka (10-2) at Newcastle
Wetumka (10-1) vs. Seiling (11-0) at Newcastle, 1 p.m.
Regent Prep (11-0) vs. Velma-Alma (9-3) at Southern Nazarene
Okla. Bible (12-0) vs. Dewar (11-0) at Cashion
CLASS C
Semifinals
Waynoka (11-0) vs. Mountain View-Gotebo (8-3) at Watonga
Tipton (11-0) vs. Timberlake (11-1) at Alex