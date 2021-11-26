High school football, Week 13: No. 1 Washington tops No. 8 Rejoice Christian in 2A quarterfinal

Washington scored on the first play from scrimmage as Scott needed just 13 seconds to cover 80 yards. He finished with 145 yards on 15 carries.

Rejoice Christian answered on its first possession, as Wilson finished off a 13-play, 80-yard march with a 22-yard keeper at the 6:43 mark of the first quarter.

The Warriors came right back on their next drive. Steele ended things on a 2-yard touchdown run with 4:54 remaining in the first period.

The Eagles drew even again on the next series when Wilson found Revard on a 28-yard scoring strike with 3:13 to go in the first quarter.

Washington back in front on its next possession though, courtesy of a 25-yard touchdown pass from Cantrell to Hendrix with 1:43 left in the first period.

The Warriors finally forced a punt and eventually cashed that in on a 20-yard scoring connection from Cantrell to Cage Morris at the 9:38 mark of the second quarter.

Rejoice Christian cut its deficit to 28-21 with 8:27 remaining in the second period, after a 34-yard touchdown strike from Wilson to Colton Abel.