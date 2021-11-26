High school football, Week 13: Marlow takes down Cascia Hall 38-7 in 2A quarterfinal

When Cascia Hall seized momentum, Marlow would snatch it right back.

Using big plays and a stout defense, the Class 2A No. 2 Outlaws pulled away from the No. 10 Commandos 38-7 in a Class 2A quarterfinal Friday night at Siegfried Stadium.

Trailing 17-0 in the second quarter, Cascia Hall's Baxter Robertson returned a kickoff 86 yards. The Commandos scored just three plays later on a 5-yard quarterback keeper by Cooper Lai and it was 17-7 with 3:38 to go before half.

But the Outlaws took just five plays and 1:40 to go back up by three scores after a 12-yard TD run by Julian Marroquin. The big play on the drive came by the Outlaws' do-everything senior quarterback Jace Gilbert, who broke off a 49-yard run. Gilbert finished with 186 yards rushing, 118 yards passing, two rushing TDs, a passing TD, a 46-yard field goal and five extra points.

"I've got to give credit to our offensive line," Gilbert said. "They make it really comfortable to run behind them. It's great to be able to pound the ball with the lead."

Marlow (13-0) won the battle in the trenches, opening huge holes on offense while piling up 275 yards rushing. The Outlaws allowed just 183 yards and sacked Lai five times.