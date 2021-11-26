High school football, Week 13: Marlow takes down Cascia Hall 38-7 in 2A quarterfinal

When Cascia Hall seized momentum, Marlow would snatch it right back.
Using big plays and a stout defense, the Class 2A No. 2 Outlaws pulled away from the No. 10 Commandos 38-7 in a Class 2A quarterfinal Friday night at Siegfried Stadium.
Trailing 17-0 in the second quarter, Cascia Hall's Baxter Robertson returned a kickoff 86 yards. The Commandos scored just three plays later on a 5-yard quarterback keeper by Cooper Lai and it was 17-7 with 3:38 to go before half.
But the Outlaws took just five plays and 1:40 to go back up by three scores after a 12-yard TD run by Julian Marroquin. The big play on the drive came by the Outlaws' do-everything senior quarterback Jace Gilbert, who broke off a 49-yard run. Gilbert finished with 186 yards rushing, 118 yards passing, two rushing TDs, a passing TD, a 46-yard field goal and five extra points.
"I've got to give credit to our offensive line," Gilbert said. "They make it really comfortable to run behind them. It's great to be able to pound the ball with the lead."
Marlow (13-0) won the battle in the trenches, opening huge holes on offense while piling up 275 yards rushing. The Outlaws allowed just 183 yards and sacked Lai five times.
"They're a good team," Lai said. "We knew we had a lot of work to do to get back in it. We battled hard, and our line played really well."
And when Cascia Hall tried to get back into the game in the second half, Marlow responded.
After forcing an Outlaw fumble recovered by Harrison Bollinger, the Commandos went on a 10-play drive to Marlow's 27. But the drive ended with an interception.
"Every time they punched us in the mouth, we punched back," Gilbert said. "We have 22 seniors on this team. Our core of seniors are a fun group to be around."
Cascia Hall finishes the season 9-4 after making the playoffs for the 35th consecutive season, and will return a strong core — including Lai — next season to make a run at 36.
"It was a magical season," Lai said. "The overall story of our season was pulling our community together."
Marlow advances to the semifinals and will play Eufaula, which defeated Oklahoma Christian School 31-14. The date and location will be determined later.
MARLOW 38, CASCIA HALL 7
Marlow;7;17;0;14;--;38
Cascia Hall;0;7;0;0;--;7
First quarter
MAR - Jace Gilbert 1 run (Gilbert kick), 8:05.
Second quarter
MAR - FG, Gilbert 46, 7:33.
MAR - Avrey Payne 47 pass from Gilbert (Gilbert kick), 5:13.
CH - Cooper Lai 5 run (Nick Eshelman kick), 3:38.
MAR - Julian Marroquin 12 run (Gilbert kick), 1:58
Fourth quarter
MAR - Marroquin 11 run (Gilbert kick), 11:22.
MAR - Gilbert 15 run (Gilbert kick), 7:26.
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs - MAR 17, CH 10 Rushes-Yards - MAR 35-275, CH 32-102. Comp-Att-Int - MAR 8-12-1, CH 12-21-2. Passing Yards - MAR 118, CH 81. Fumbles-Lost - MAR 1-1, CH 0-0. Penalty Yards - MAR - 5-63, CH 0-0. Records - MAR 13-0, CH 9-4. Total Yards - MAR - 393, CH 183. Punts-Avg. - MAR 0-0, CH 3-16.7.