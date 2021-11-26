High school football, Week 13: Lincoln Christian edges Heritage Hall in wild finish to reach 3A title game

The Chargers sent the kickoff deep but into a fierce wind, and Dyer caught it on the run at his own 17 and made it to the Heritage Hall 25 before being pushed out of bounds. The game perhaps turned moments later on a third-and-9 play from the 24.

Brown found Logan Farris open at the 8-yard line. Farris appeared to catch the ball before Freeman, playing defense, drove his shoulder into Farris and dislodged the ball before Farris hit the ground. The Chargers recovered the loose ball even as the back judge signaled the pass to be incomplete.

A penalty flag was thrown and, after a brief discussion between officials, Freeman was called for targeting. Heritage Hall coach Brett Bogert said the officials told him they hadn’t signaled the pass to be incomplete, but had instead ruled it as a completion before the targeting call. They awarded Lincoln Christian possession and a first-and-goal at the Heritage Hall 4, and Brown scored on the next play.

“I can handle losing, but I can’t handle that,” Bogert said, who argued the play should have been ruled either an incomplete pass or a catch and fumble. “Lincoln is a great team. I don’t want to take anything away from them. … Whoever won that game deserved it in my opinion, but to go down like that, I don’t like that one bit.”