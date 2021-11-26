High school football, Week 13: Lincoln Christian edges Heritage Hall in wild finish to reach 3A title game

SHAWNEE — No. 2-ranked Oklahoma City Heritage Hall looked like it had scored the game-winning touchdown with 49 seconds left Friday night in the Class 3A semifinals, but the Chargers left too much time on the clock for No. 1 Lincoln Christian.
Griffin Dyer returned the ensuing kickoff 58 yards for the Bulldogs, and in one of the craziest football finishes this side of Kejuan Jones, quarterback Max Brown scored on a 4-yard touchdown run with 12 seconds left to lift Lincoln Christian to a 27-20 win over the Chargers at Oklahoma Baptist’s Crain Family Field.
Lincoln Christian (13-0) advanced to next Friday’s title game against No. 4 Holland Hall, which will be played at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond.
“They had a great drive,” Lincoln Christian coach Jerry Ricke said, “but our guys never stopped playing. We preach that all the time, to just not stop playing. We felt like we had a good matchup on the kick return … and Griffin Dyer got this thing kick-started. Logan Farris made a huge play across the field … and (Brown) came through for us on the touchdown run.”
The fourth semifinal meeting between the private-school powers in as many years was an instant classic. Heritage Hall (12-1) took over at its own 5 with 7:00 left and ground out an 18-play drive. On fourth-and-5 from the Lincoln 7, quarterback Will Paque rolled right and found standout wide receiver Gavin Freeman, who scooted low to complete the touchdown catch and put the Chargers up 20-19. The two-point conversion attempt failed.
The Chargers sent the kickoff deep but into a fierce wind, and Dyer caught it on the run at his own 17 and made it to the Heritage Hall 25 before being pushed out of bounds. The game perhaps turned moments later on a third-and-9 play from the 24.
Brown found Logan Farris open at the 8-yard line. Farris appeared to catch the ball before Freeman, playing defense, drove his shoulder into Farris and dislodged the ball before Farris hit the ground. The Chargers recovered the loose ball even as the back judge signaled the pass to be incomplete.
A penalty flag was thrown and, after a brief discussion between officials, Freeman was called for targeting. Heritage Hall coach Brett Bogert said the officials told him they hadn’t signaled the pass to be incomplete, but had instead ruled it as a completion before the targeting call. They awarded Lincoln Christian possession and a first-and-goal at the Heritage Hall 4, and Brown scored on the next play.
“I can handle losing, but I can’t handle that,” Bogert said, who argued the play should have been ruled either an incomplete pass or a catch and fumble. “Lincoln is a great team. I don’t want to take anything away from them. … Whoever won that game deserved it in my opinion, but to go down like that, I don’t like that one bit.”
Ricke said the call “could have gone either way, but we got it, fortunately, for us.”
The Bulldogs rushed for 222 yards, with Brown finishing with 80 on 24 carries and Easton Rogers added 13 carries for 110 yards and a touchdown. Brown also passed for 89 yards and a touchdown.
Heritage Hall outgained the Bulldogs, rolling up 427 yards to 311 for Lincoln Christian. Freeman, who’s committed to Texas Tech, had nine catches for 93 yards and River Faulkner carried 31 times for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Paque completed 19 of 33 passes for 252 yards.
Heritage Hall’s opening drive covered 70 yards, with Faulkner scoring on a 2-yard run. Lincoln Christian immediately answered with a 60-yard scoring drive, capped by an 18-yard touchdown pass from Brown to Levi Conners.
The Bulldogs went up 13-7 with 8:01 left in the second quarter on an 18-yard touchdown run by Brown, but Freeman just got his fingertips on the conversion attempt and the ball deflected off the left upright.
Heritage Hall then marched 80 yards for a go-ahead score. Paque hit Orie Walker for 48 yards and a roughing-the-passer penalty tacked on four more yards, giving the Chargers first-and-goal at the Lincoln Christian 4. Faulkner scored on the next play and Luke Butler’s conversion kick put Heritage Hall up 14-13.
A 51-yard run by Rogers led to his 1-yard touchdown score that put the Bulldogs up 19-14 with 5:19 left in the third quarter. Heritage Hall subsequently drove to the Lincoln Christian 3 and faced fourth-and-goal before the Bulldogs stopped Freeman for a 3-yard loss.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 27, HERITAGE HALL 20
Lincoln Chr. 7;6;6;8;--;27
Heritage Hall;7;7;0;6;--;20
HH – River Faulkner 2 run (Luke Butler kick)
LC – Levi Conners 18 pass from Max Brown (Drew Lancaster kick)
LC – Brown 18 run (kick blocked)
HH – Faulkner 4 run (Butler kick)
LC – Easton Rogers 1 run (run failed)
HH – Gavin Freeman 7 pass from Will Paque (pass failed)
LC – Brown 4 run (Brown run)
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs - LC 15, HH 22; Rushing att.-yds - LC 42-222, HH 42-175; Passing yards - LC 89, HH 252; Passes C-A-I LC 6-10-0, HH 19-33-0; Fumbles-lost - LC 0-0, HH 2-1; Penalties-yards - LC 3-24, HH 8-92; Punts-avg. - LC 4-26.8, HH 1-39; Team records - LC 13-0, HH 12-1