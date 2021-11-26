High school football, Week 13: Holland Hall's aerial attack, defense sets tone in semifinal win over Verdigris

OWASSO — Holland Hall took a different offensive path to victory in the Class 3A semifinals Friday night.
The Dutch struck for three quick touchdowns against Verdigris in the first half and none of them were on the ground or from Zane Woodham, who entered the game as Holland Hall's primary producer on offense with 1,638 rushing yards and 23 TDs.
"We knew they thought we'd run the ball all the time," Holland Hall quarterback Ethan Roush said. "We shocked them there."
Roush's three first-half TD passes along with the Dutch's swarming defense set the tone as defending state champion Holland Hall avenged a Week 9 loss to the third-ranked Cardinals with a 35-6 victory at Owasso Stadium.
Fourth-ranked Holland Hall (12-1) advances to meet No. 1 Lincoln Christian (13-0) at 1 p.m. next Friday at the University of Central Oklahoma in a rematch of last year's state final.
"It feels right where we should be," Roush said.
Roush accounted for 260 yards and four TDs as he capped his night with a 70-yard touchdown run with 2:54 left.
"That was my favorite play of the night," Roush said.
Roush was shifted from receiver to quarterback after starter Kordell Gouldsby was injured in a 12-7 loss to Verdigris on Oct. 29.
"Ethan played a great game," Dutch defensive back Hunt Heldebrand said. "Stepping into the role of quarterback four weeks ago — it’s a tough task and (it happened) in a tough playoff run. It’s like our old (Indian Nations Football Conference) days, with him playing quarterback again. He played as good a game as you could ask for.”
After Verdigris (11-2) opened the game with a possession that stalled at the Dutch 18, Holland Hall drove 82 yards in eight plays, capped by Roush's 5-yard TD pass to Tre Carter.
Early in the second quarter, Roush fired a 27-yard TD strike to NuNu Campbell. Four minutes later, Roush connected with Carter on a 46-yard TD bomb off a flea flicker for a 21-0 lead. Carter scored despite being held by a defensive back, who drew a penalty flag on the play.
Verdigris struck early in the third quarter on Dylan White's 36-yard TD pass to Caden Parnell, who weaved through several defenders to reach the end zone, but those were the Cardinals' only points.
"Our defense is amazing and defense wins championships," Roush said.
Roush's 23-yard interception return early in the fourth quarter set up Woodham's 27-yard TD run that extended the Dutch's lead to 28-6. Until that run, Woodham had been contained well by the Cardinals just as he was in their earlier meeting. He finished with 58 rushing yards, but didn't need to carry the offensive load in this game due to Roush's big night.
"Ethan's just a great football player," Dutch coach Tag Gross said. "After four weeks at quarterback, he plays like that, running the ball and passing, and making all the plays he did on defense. He's pretty special."
HOLLAND HALL 35, VERDIGRIS 6
Holland Hall;7;14;0;14;—;35
Verdigris.;0;0;6;0;—;6
HH: Carter 5 pass from Roush (Lepak kick)
HH: Campbell 27 pass from Roush (Lepak kick)
HH: Carter 46 pass from Roush (Lepak kick)
VER: Parnell 36 pass from White (kick failed)
HH: Woodham 27 run (Lepak kick)
HH: Roush 70 run (Lepak kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs — HH 14, VER 10; Rushes-Yards — HH 35-223, VER 27-122; Comp-Att-Int — HH 9-12-1, VER 15-26-1. Passing Yards — HH 118, VER 130. Fumbles-Lost — HH 1-0, VER 0-0. Penalty Yards — HH 2-17, VER 6-83. Total Yards — HH 323, VER 252. Punts-Avg. — HH 4-37.0, VER 6-39.3