High school football, Week 13: Holland Hall's aerial attack, defense sets tone in semifinal win over Verdigris

"Ethan played a great game," Dutch defensive back Hunt Heldebrand said. "Stepping into the role of quarterback four weeks ago — it’s a tough task and (it happened) in a tough playoff run. It’s like our old (Indian Nations Football Conference) days, with him playing quarterback again. He played as good a game as you could ask for.”

After Verdigris (11-2) opened the game with a possession that stalled at the Dutch 18, Holland Hall drove 82 yards in eight plays, capped by Roush's 5-yard TD pass to Tre Carter.

Early in the second quarter, Roush fired a 27-yard TD strike to NuNu Campbell. Four minutes later, Roush connected with Carter on a 46-yard TD bomb off a flea flicker for a 21-0 lead. Carter scored despite being held by a defensive back, who drew a penalty flag on the play.

Verdigris struck early in the third quarter on Dylan White's 36-yard TD pass to Caden Parnell, who weaved through several defenders to reach the end zone, but those were the Cardinals' only points.

"Our defense is amazing and defense wins championships," Roush said.