High school football, Week 13: Defense comes up big as Beggs rolls into next round of playoffs

BEGGS — On a relatively quiet evening for standout tailback CJ Brown, the Beggs defense spoke volumes Friday night.
A pair of interceptions returned for touchdowns by Braylon Davis and Malick Bogard keyed a breakout 28-point second quarter as the No. 5 Golden Demons rolled to a 48-12 win against No. 9 Crossings Christian in Class 2A quarterfinal playoff action Friday night at Golden Demon Field.
With the win, Beggs (11-2) advances to the semifinals for a fifth consecutive year and will meet top-ranked Washington (13-0) next Friday at a site and time to be determined. The Golden Demons will look to avenge a 38-22 loss to Washington in last year’s semifinals.
After a scoreless first quarter that featured six punts (three by each team), Beggs broke the game open midway through the second period.
With Brown, an Oklahoma State University commit, picking up gains on the ground of 14 and 35 yards, the Golden Demons drove from their own 28 to the Crossings Christian 35.
On a first-down play, quarterback Ayden Hamilton mishandled the snap from center but picked up the loose ball and motored around the right end on the broken play for the game’s first points. After a successful two-point conversion, Beggs was on top 8-0 with 6:31 to play before halftime.
On the third play of the Knights’ ensuing offensive possession, Davis stepped in front of a pass by quarterback Drew Wood and returned the interception 41 yards for a touchdown. After another successful two-point conversion, it was suddenly a 16-0 Beggs advantage.
Bogard turned in his pick-six in the final seconds of the first half. A 6-foot-6 defensive end, Bogard leaped and hauled in a Wood pass and took it 45 yards for a score with just six seconds to play in the first half. The touchdown gave Beggs a 28-0 lead at halftime.
Brown, who finished with a game-high 111 yards rushing on 17 carries, notched his team’s other TD in the opening half on a 4-yard run.
At the half, the Beggs defense had limited the Knights to minus-3 yards rushing on 13 carries while allowing only five completions in 15 pass attempts with the two interceptions by Wood.
Things did not get any better for Crossings Christian (10-3) in the second half. Beggs opened the third period with 20 unanswered points to lead 48-0 before the Knights tallied a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Red Martel added 67 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Golden Demons, while Ryan Grayson chipped in 68 yards while also scoring a touchdown as Beggs ended up with 274 yards rushing.
BEGGS 48, CROSSINGS CHRISTIAN 12
Crossings Christian;0;0;0;12;—;12
Beggs;0;28;14;6;—;48
B: Ayden Hamilton 35 run (Jeremiah Olden run)
B: Braylon Davis 41 interception return (Olden run)
B: CJ Brown 4 run (pass failed)
B: Malick Bogard 45 interception return (pass failed)
B: Red Martel 13 run (Hamilton run)
B: Olden 1 run (kick failed)
B: Ryan Grayson 40 run (kick failed)
CC: Silas Ward 11 run (run failed)
CC: Drew Taylor 19 pass from Bennett Baker (pass failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs — CC 8, BE 14; Rushes-Yards — CC 23-18, BE 51-274. Comp-Att-Int — CC 8-21-2, BE 1-5-0. Passing Yards — CC 101, BE 14; Fumbles-Lost — CC 0-0, BE 5-1. Penalty Yards — CC 2-15, BE 8-91. Total Yards — CC 119, BE 288. Punts-Avg — CC 8-26.3, BE 4-34.8.