High school football, Week 13: Defense comes up big as Beggs rolls into next round of playoffs

BEGGS — On a relatively quiet evening for standout tailback CJ Brown, the Beggs defense spoke volumes Friday night.

A pair of interceptions returned for touchdowns by Braylon Davis and Malick Bogard keyed a breakout 28-point second quarter as the No. 5 Golden Demons rolled to a 48-12 win against No. 9 Crossings Christian in Class 2A quarterfinal playoff action Friday night at Golden Demon Field.

With the win, Beggs (11-2) advances to the semifinals for a fifth consecutive year and will meet top-ranked Washington (13-0) next Friday at a site and time to be determined. The Golden Demons will look to avenge a 38-22 loss to Washington in last year’s semifinals.

After a scoreless first quarter that featured six punts (three by each team), Beggs broke the game open midway through the second period.

With Brown, an Oklahoma State University commit, picking up gains on the ground of 14 and 35 yards, the Golden Demons drove from their own 28 to the Crossings Christian 35.

On a first-down play, quarterback Ayden Hamilton mishandled the snap from center but picked up the loose ball and motored around the right end on the broken play for the game’s first points. After a successful two-point conversion, Beggs was on top 8-0 with 6:31 to play before halftime.