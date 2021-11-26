High school football, Week 13: Collinsville in 5A final after snapping Carl Albert's run of titles

Gilkey, a 5-foot-11, 205-pound running back, carried 19 times for 138 yards and two TDs. He barged into the end zone from four yards out with 1:59 left for the deciding score in an epic struggle of powerful running games that saw six lead changes.

Carl Albert had taken a 20-19 lead on Reed Dequasie’s 6-yard run with 9:33 left, but Collinsville responded with a grinding 80-yard, 19-play drive with either Gilkey or Carney carrying on almost every play.

The Cards faced a crisis when Carney went right, slipped and fell for 5-yard loss, giving Collinsville third-and-11 from the Carl Albert 34 with 5:10 left. But Carney threw for five yards to Oscar Hammond on third down and hit him again on fourth down for a new set of downs at the 18.

The key throw was slightly behind Hammond, but he reached and caught it with a defender seemingly in his face.

“It was a (pass-run option), and I saw the linebacker coming up and my guy (Hammond) made a play,” Carney said.

After Gilkey’s go-ahead TD, the Cards used a reverse pass with Hammond throwing to Carney for the two-point conversion. Then, Collinsville recovered a muffed kickoff and ran out the clock for its 13th win without a defeat in 2021.