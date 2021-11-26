High school football, Week 13: Collinsville in 5A final after snapping Carl Albert's run of titles

OKLAHOMA CITY — Collinsville’s Cardinals proved that real men can still cry.
Senior quarterback Andrew Carney and running back Brayden Gilkey kept getting choked up Friday after the 5A No. 1 Cards’ come-from-behind 27-20 win over Carl Albert in the Class 5A football semifinals at Western Heights High School.
Unofficially, the two horses combined for 342 rushing yards and all four touchdowns as the Cards avenged semifinal losses to the Titans two of the past three years and ended Carl Albert's dreams of winning a sixth consecutive state title that would have tied a state record.
“This is a very emotional situation. They had beaten us every time,” said Carney, who carried 29 times for 204 yards and two TDs. “The whole town was rooting for us and knew that this was our year. I’m glad we were able to get it done.”
Collinsville also became the first school to beat Carl Albert in a playoff semifinal game. The Titans, seeking a 17th state title to go with one state runner-up finish, were 17-0 in semifinal games before Friday night.
“I wanted this game and I’m glad we got it,” Gilkey said. “They’re 17-0 in the semifinals and to shut that down, nobody’s been able to do it. And the fact that we came out and did it speaks for more than just the win itself.”
Gilkey, a 5-foot-11, 205-pound running back, carried 19 times for 138 yards and two TDs. He barged into the end zone from four yards out with 1:59 left for the deciding score in an epic struggle of powerful running games that saw six lead changes.
Carl Albert had taken a 20-19 lead on Reed Dequasie’s 6-yard run with 9:33 left, but Collinsville responded with a grinding 80-yard, 19-play drive with either Gilkey or Carney carrying on almost every play.
The Cards faced a crisis when Carney went right, slipped and fell for 5-yard loss, giving Collinsville third-and-11 from the Carl Albert 34 with 5:10 left. But Carney threw for five yards to Oscar Hammond on third down and hit him again on fourth down for a new set of downs at the 18.
The key throw was slightly behind Hammond, but he reached and caught it with a defender seemingly in his face.
“It was a (pass-run option), and I saw the linebacker coming up and my guy (Hammond) made a play,” Carney said.
After Gilkey’s go-ahead TD, the Cards used a reverse pass with Hammond throwing to Carney for the two-point conversion. Then, Collinsville recovered a muffed kickoff and ran out the clock for its 13th win without a defeat in 2021.
Carl Albert, led by Dequasie, a junior quarterback who also threw a 27-yard TD pass to Trey Washington on the last play of the first half, and senior running back Kentrell Bizzell, who rushed for 94 yards and one touchdowns, saw a 22-game playoff winning streak broken and finished its season 10-3.
Collinsville advanced to play No. 2 McAlester at 7 p.m. next Saturday, Dec. 4, in the 5A championship game in the University of Central Oklahoma’s newly rechristened Chad Richison Stadium. McAlester dispatched Lawton MacArthur in the other semifinal.
The Cards hadn’t played a game closer than 21 points. That came in a 56-35 win over Bishop McGuinness in the quarterfinals.
“There weren’t many tight games (until Friday), but I’m super proud of our guys’ response,” coach Kevin Jones said. “They don’t quit and they love to compete and play the game.”
Unofficially, Carney and Gilkey carried on 48 of the Cards’ 50 rushing plays. But that wasn’t a huge surprise. They accounted for 383 rushing yards and all eight TDs in the win over McGuinness.
“We’ve been riding those guys in the playoffs, and they’re warriors for sure,” Jones said.
COLLINSVIILLE 27, CARL ALBERT 20
Collinsville;6;7;6;8;--;27
Carl Albert;0;14;0;6;--;20
First quarter
CV: Andrew Carney 2 run (kick failed), 2:23
Second quarter
CA: Kentrell Bizzell 12 run (Jacob Eddy kick), 11:11
CV: Brayden Gilkey 15 run (Anthony Blau kick), 10:18
CA: Trey Washington 27 pass from Reed Dequasie (Eddy kick), 0:00
Third quarter
CV: Carney 3 run (pass failed)
Fourth quarter
CA: Dequasie 6 run (run failed), 9:33
CV: Gilkey 4 run (Carney pass from Oscar Hammond), 1:59
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — CV 21, CA 17. Rushes-yards — CV 49-342, CA 26-163. Passing yards — CV 16, CA 104. C-A-I — CV 2-4-0, CA 8-15-0. Punts — Collinsville 1-38.0, Carl Albert 2-23.0. Fumbles-lost — CV 1-1, CA 1-1. Penalties-yards — CV 6-38. CA 4-35.