High school football, Week 12: Union outlasts Broken Arrow in 6AI semifinals

OWASSO — Owasso Stadium was the site of an unhappy and unsatisfying ending to the 2020 football season for Union.

On Friday night, the Redhawks were determined to avoid a repeat.

"We came back to the scene of the crime and got it done," Union linebacker Gabe Ford said.

Rovaughn Banks' 39-yard touchdown pass to Jino Boyd with 6:11 left lifted No. 2 Union past third-ranked Broken Arrow 17-14 in the Class 6AI semifinals.

The Redhawks (11-1) advance to meet top-ranked and defending champion Jenks (11-1), a 17-10 winner over Mustang, for the title at 1 p.m. Dec. 4 at the University of Central Oklahoma's Chad Richison Stadium.

“So, it’s Jenks," Banks said. "All right. A rematch. They got us (22-0) in the Backyard Bowl. We have to come back ready to work. Let’s get to it. I’m ready to go next week, but having two weeks to prepare will help us get ready.”​

Broken Arrow's first season under coach Josh Blankenship ended at 8-4.

Union's emotions leaving Owasso's field Friday were much different than a year ago after a 21-14 loss to Edmond Santa Fe in the semifinals. A late Union drive fell just short of completing a rally from a 21-0 deficit.