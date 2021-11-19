High school football, Week 12: Top-ranked Lincoln Christian defeats Sulphur in 3A quarterfinals

The Class 3A quarterfinal battle of the Bulldogs saw top-ranked Lincoln Christian down No. 9 Sulphur 35-7 Friday night at Dennis Byrd Stadium.

Lincoln Christian (12-0) will face second-ranked Heritage Hall in the semifinals next week at a site, date, and time to be determined. The Chargers (12-0) beat No. 5 Berryhill 56-25 Friday in another quarterfinal. Sulphur finished 8-4.

This will be the fourth consecutive season Lincoln Christian and Heritage Hall have met in the semifinals. The Bulldogs won 33-6 in 2019 and 35-27 last year. The Chargers won 69-34 in 2018.

"Heritage Hall is a class program," Lincoln Christian head coach Jerry Ricke said. "We know them. They know us. This will be the next game in a series of chess matchups."

Lincoln Christian's senior class of 11 players finished unbeaten in the four seasons on their home field with Friday's victory.

"They are a really close group and have bonded so well," said Ricke of his seniors. "They have led our team unbelievably."

One of those seniors, quarterback Max Brown, completed 20-of-27 passes for 240 yards, had three touchdown tosses, and ran for another score.