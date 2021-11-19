High school football, Week 12: Spartans make quick work of Pioneers, advance to 6AII title game

Bixby can also break the state record for consecutive wins that was set by Wagoner in the 2014-17 seasons.

“We try not to think about the streak,” Presley said, “but if we can go out there and play against Deer Creek and win the state championship and give (coach Loren Montgomery) the record, that would be the ultimate goal.”

Stillwater, playing in the semifinals for the fourth consecutive season, lost for the second time this season to Bixby and finished at 9-3.

Quick starts have been the Spartans’ fashion this season, and they erupted quickly on Friday. After a penalty on first down, Burke threw to his left to Snyder, who sped through a crowd and had nothing but green artificial turf in front of him.

“It was fun,” he said, “Right when I got the ball, there were two blocked there who opened it wide. One was Luke Hasz and I think the other was Preston Solomon. They opened it up and I just had to make one cut and then there was nobody there.”

Bixby scored on its next two possessions. Burke’s 20-yard pass to Beau Bertelli and a 14-yard run by Presley got the Spartans into scoring range. Then, junior wildcat runner Connor Kirby faked a handoff to Presley moving from left to right and sped 24 yards around left end to the end zone.