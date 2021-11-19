High school football, Week 12: Sand Springs falls short against Edmond Deer Creek in 6AII semifinals

YUKON — Sand Springs has taken some tough losses this season, but none will hurt quite like the Sandites’ 20-17 Class 6AII semifinal loss to No. 4 Edmond Deer Creek on Friday night.

“It’s all right if it hurts,” head coach Bobby Klinck told his team after the game. “I’m feeling it too. It’s OK to feel upset, it’s OK to hurt; that means you gave it all you had. There’s a lot of things that’ll hurt a lot more than this, and you’ll look back and think that this was a hell of a ride.

“You guys gave everything. This team is the foundation of what we’re fixing to do around here. You set the standard for what we’re doing here.”

Just two seasons removed from a 2-8 campaign, the Sandites have advanced in the playoffs each of the past two years, and their 8-4 mark this season is the best for the school since 2014.

But it wasn’t enough to advance to the state finals for the first time since 2015.

The Sandites rallied from a 13-3 halftime deficit and led 17-13 late in the third quarter, but key mistakes caught up with them and Deer Creek survived the momentum swing to score on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Brett Pense to Berkley Dalton with 1:54 remaining.