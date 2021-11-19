High school football, Week 12 roundup: Holland Hall wins, Coweta falls in playoff action

Clinging to a 7-0 lead in a defensive battle Friday night, Class 3A defending champion Holland Hall saw a chance to take control right before half.
After stopping Perkins-Tryon for the sixth consecutive drive, the Dutch got the ball at their 39-yard line with 1:01 to go before half.
Five plays and 40 seconds later, No. 4 Holland Hall led 14-0, then got the ball first in the second half en route to a 34-14 win Friday night at Hardesty Field in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs.
It will set up a rematch in the semifinals against No. 3 Verdigris at a time and place to be determined. Verdigris defeated Holland Hall 12-7 three weeks ago, handing the Dutch their only loss of the season.
“We get the game we wanted,” Holland Hall senior running back Zane Woodham said. “I’m not going to say it’s revenge, but this is who we wanted to play again.”
Woodham turned in a solid performance, rushing for 188 yards on 26 carries. He also helped lead a stout defensive performance by recovering a fumble. The Dutch (11-1) forced five fumbles, recovering two, and added an interception and four sacks.
The teams traded possessions twice in the opening quarter before Woodham bolted through a huge hole and sprinted 40 yards for a TD with 1:19 to go. It was only the second first-quarter touchdown the No. 6 Demons (9-3) allowed all season.
Holland Hall pinned Perkins-Tryon deep all game. The Demons’ average starting field position for the game was their 23-yard line.
After a 28-yard field goal by Magnus Lepak, Holland Hall led 17-0 with 8:32 to go in the third quarter.
But the Demons (9-3) wouldn’t go quietly.
Tre Stevenson broke five tackles to score on a 48-yard run with 3:04 to go in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 17-7.
But the Dutch quickly regained control, marching 48 yards on seven plays, capped by quarterback Ethan Roush’s 9-yard keeper.
Holland Hall’s defense held on the ensuing possession, forcing Perkins-Tryon to punt.
The Dutch pushed its lead to 31-7 on a 28-yard pass from Roush to Nunu Campbell with 7:41 to go. Woodham, who seemed to get stronger as the game went on, had a 44-yard run on the drive to set up the score.
“Zane is a great competitor, one of the best I’ve ever coached,” Gross said. “That’s normal for him.”Holland Hall limited Perkins-Tryon to 227 yards of offense, with the brunt of that coming after the game was in hand.
“We knew they wanted to run it right at us, and I thought we responded well,” Gross said. “It’s just survive and advance now. We get to practice on Thanksgiving week, and that’s always a blessing.”
Woodham said the Dutch aren’t caught up in defending their title from a year ago.
“It’s not about defending the title, it’s about going and getting it,” Woodham said. “It’s one down, two to go.”
Class 5A: Carl Albert 14, Coweta 7
Fifth-ranked Coweta went out in front on Avery Eischen’s 62-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, but the Tigers wouldn’t score from that point on.
Before the end of the first quarter, Carl Albert, ranked third in 5A, tied the game on Kentrell Bizzell’s 3-yard touchdown run. Bizzell also scored on a 4-yard TD run in the third quarter to break the tie.
Carl Albert improved to 3-1 against Coweta since 2004.
The Titans will face Collinsville in the 5A semifinals.
Records: Carl Albert 10-2; Coweta 10-2
Class 5A: McAlester 27, Guthrie 21
For the first time this season, McAlester trailed in a football game. But the second-ranked Buffaloes came storming back when Erik McCarty tied the game at 7 on a 37-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
Guthrie’s Isaiah Hammons answered with a 67-yard touchdown run to give the Bluejays at 14-7 advantage, and McAlester again tied the game at 14 on Trent Boatright’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Cale Prather.
In the third quarter, Boatright connected for another touchdown, finding Lleyton Bass for 27 yards and a touchdown. That put McAlester up 20-14.
The Buffaloes added their final score on McCarty’s 54-yard touchdown run later in the third quarter.
That would do it for McAlester, who will face Lawton MacArthur in the 5A semifinals.
Records: McAlester 12-0; Guthrie 10-2
Class 4A: Tuttle 28, Wagoner 0
Top-ranked Tuttle made easy work of Wagoner with 242 rushing yards on Friday night.
The Tigers’ Canon West scored on touchdown runs of 38, 9 and 6 yards, and Chance Cobb added a 3-yard TD run.
Wagoner was limited to 136 yards on offense.
Tuttle will face Poteau in the 4A semifinals — a rematch of the 2018 semifinals, which Tuttle won, 21-11.
Records: Tuttle 12-0; Wagoner 9-3
Class 2A: Eufaula 56, Metro Christian 21
Seventh-ranked Eufaula fell behind early, despite Luke Adcock’s 19-yard touchdown run for the Ironheads in the first quarter.
Metro Christian answered with Kirk Francis’ 20-yard touchdown run to Breck Nauman, and then Dempsey Gilman’s 2-yard touchdown run gave the Patriots a 14-7 lead.
But Eufaula would score the game’s next 49 points and secured a spot in the quarterfinals, where the Ironheads will face Oklahoma Christian School.
Eufaula finished with 480 yards on offense against Metro Christian. Adcock passed for 82 yards and a touchdown, and he rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns. Matt Clover led Eufaula with 189 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries.Also adding to Eufaula’s offensive performance was Khelil Deere with 50 yards and two touchdowns.
Francis completed 21-of-51 passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns for the Patriots.
Records: Eufaula 11-1; Metro Christian 8-4
— Mike Carrels contributed
to this story.