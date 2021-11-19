High school football, Week 12: No. 1 Collinsville rumbles into Class 5A semifinals

COLLINSVILLE — Andrew Carney and Brayden Gilkey just would not let Class 5A top-ranked Collinsville lose Friday night.

The pair combined to rush for nearly 600 yards and scored all eight touchdowns for the Cardinals in a 56-35 victory against No. 7 McGuinness in a quarterfinal playoff contest at Sallee Field.

Carney, the Cardinals’ quarterback, finished with 303 yards on 35 carries. His final rush for the night went for 92 yards and was his fifth touchdown of the game.

Meanwhile, Gilkey, a tailback, rushed for 280 yards on 30 carries and tallied all three of his touchdowns in the second half. Two of his scores came in a 21-point third quarter that gave the Cardinals (12-0) a 14-point lead entering the final period after the game was deadlocked at 21 at halftime.

Like Carney, Gilkey also had a 92-yard run from scrimmage in the second half, although his long carry fell one yard short of a touchdown. Not to matter, though. One play later, he plunged in from a yard out for his second TD of the game to give Collinsville a 42-28 advantage in the final minute of the third quarter.

In all, Collinsville rushed for 586 yards on 66 attempts with Carney and Gilkey amassing all but one of the team’s rushing attempts.