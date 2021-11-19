High school football, Week 12: Jenks uses its depth to defeat Mustang in 6AI semifinals

“I’m really proud of our guys, the guys who had to step up to fill in for Jaiden and Jalyn, offensively and defensively. It was not a pretty win by any means, but we found a way to win and that’s the bottom line in a game like this.”

With the game tied 3-3 early in the third quarter, Jenks’ Cooper Crissup intercepted a pass by Mustang quarterback Tristen Russell and returned it 29 yards to the Mustang 19. On the next play, freshman quarterback Shaker Reisig hit Colby Parsons on a 19-yard touchdown pass at the 9:48 mark.

On Mustang’s third play following the kickoff, Ty Walls intercepted another pass by Russell, returning it 42 yards to the Mustang 8. Turner carried for seven yards, then plunged in on the next play, making it 17-3 with 8:30 still left in the quarter.

“We’ve been real excited about Jett since day one,” Riggs said. “He’s a great example of a young man that keeps working hard every week and when his chance comes, he makes the most of it.”

Mustang’s Karston Keene returned a Jenks fumble to the Trojans’ 37 later in the quarter and the Broncos earned a first-and-goal at the 10. Soon it was a fourth-and-goal at the 1, but the Trojans stopped Russell for a 3-yard loss.