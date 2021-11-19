High school football, Week 12: Holland Hall pulls away in second half to advance in 3A playoffs

Clinging to a 7-0 lead in a defensive battle Friday night, Class 3A defending champion Holland Hall saw a chance to take control right before half.
After stopping Perkins-Tryon for the sixth consecutive drive, the Dutch got the ball at their 39-yard line with 1:01 to go before half.
Five plays and 40 seconds later, No. 4 Holland Hall led 14-0, then got the ball first in the second half en route to a 34-14 win Friday night at Hardesty Field in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs.
It will set up a rematch in the semifinals against No. 3 Verdigris at a time and place to be determined. Verdigris defeated Holland Hall 12-7 three weeks ago, handing the Dutch their only loss of the season.
"We get the game we wanted," Holland Hall senior running back Zane Woodham said. "I'm not going to say it's revenge, but this is who we wanted to play again."
Woodham turned in a solid performance, rushing for 188 yards on 26 carries. He also helped lead a stout defensive performance by recovering a fumble. The Dutch (11-1) forced five fumbles, recovering two, and added an interception and four sacks.
The start of the game resembled a boxing match where both fighters were feeling each other out early. The teams traded possessions twice in the opening quarter before Woodham bolted through a huge hole and sprinted 40 yards for a TD with 1:19 to go. It was only the second first-quarter touchdown the No. 6 Demons (9-3) allowed all season.
Holland Hall pinned Perkins-Tryon deep all game. The Demons' average starting field position for the game was their 23-yard line.
"We have a good kicking game, and our plan was to control the field position," Holland Hall coach Tag Gross said. "They're a very good team."
After a 28-yard field goal by Magnus Lepak, Holland Hall led 17-0 with 8:32 to go in the third quarter.
But the Demons (9-3) wouldn't go quietly.
Tre Stevenson broke five tackles to score on a 48-yard run with 3:04 to go in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 17-7.
But the Dutch quickly regained control, marching 48 yards on seven plays, capped by quarterback Ethan Roush's 9-yard keeper.
Holland Hall's defense held on the ensuing possession, forcing Perkins-Tryon to punt.
The Dutch pushed its lead to 31-7 on a 28-yard pass from Roush to Nunu Campbell with 7:41 to go. Woodham, who seemed to get stronger as the game went on, had a 44-yard run on the drive to set up the score.
"Zane is a great competitor, one of the best I've ever coached," Gross said. "That's normal for him."
Holland Hall limited Perkins-Tryon to 227 yards of offense, with the brunt of that coming after the game was in hand.
"We knew they wanted to run it right at us, and I thought we responded well," Gross said. "It's just survive and advance now. We get to practice on Thanksgiving week, and that's always a blessing."
Woodham said the Dutch aren't caught up in defending their title from a year ago.
"It's not about defending the title, it's about going and getting it," Woodham said. "It's one down, two to go."
HOLLAND HALL 34, PERKINS-TRYON 14
Perkins-Tryon—0—0—7—7—14
Holland Hall—7—7—3—17—34
First quarter
HH - Zane Woodham 40 run (Magnus Lepak kick), 1:19.
Second quarter
HH - Tre Carter 17 pass from Ethan Roush (Lepak kick), :21.
Third quarter
HH - FG, Lepak 28, 8:32.
PT - Tre Stevenson 48 run (Dylan Davidson kick), 3:04.
Fourth quarter
HH - Roush 9 run (Lepak kick), 11:54.
HH - Nunu Campbell 28 pass from Roush (Lepak kick), 7:41.
HH - FG, Lepak 27, 3:12.
PT - Gunnar Thrash 5 run (Davidson kick), 2:03.
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs - PT 12, HH 19. Rushes-Yards - PT 32-108, HH 46-282. Comp-Att-Int - PT 13-18-1, HH 11-16-0. Passing Yards - PT 119, HH 158. Fumbles-Lost - PT 5-2, HH 0-0. Penalty Yards - PT - 3-25, HH 7-57. Records - PT 9-3, HH 11-1. Total Yards - PT - 227, HH 440. Punts-Avg. - PT 5-34.6, HH 3-26.3.