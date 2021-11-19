High school football, Week 12: Holland Hall pulls away in second half to advance in 3A playoffs

Clinging to a 7-0 lead in a defensive battle Friday night, Class 3A defending champion Holland Hall saw a chance to take control right before half.

After stopping Perkins-Tryon for the sixth consecutive drive, the Dutch got the ball at their 39-yard line with 1:01 to go before half.

Five plays and 40 seconds later, No. 4 Holland Hall led 14-0, then got the ball first in the second half en route to a 34-14 win Friday night at Hardesty Field in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs.

It will set up a rematch in the semifinals against No. 3 Verdigris at a time and place to be determined. Verdigris defeated Holland Hall 12-7 three weeks ago, handing the Dutch their only loss of the season.

"We get the game we wanted," Holland Hall senior running back Zane Woodham said. "I'm not going to say it's revenge, but this is who we wanted to play again."

Woodham turned in a solid performance, rushing for 188 yards on 26 carries. He also helped lead a stout defensive performance by recovering a fumble. The Dutch (11-1) forced five fumbles, recovering two, and added an interception and four sacks.