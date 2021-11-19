High school football, Week 12: Big night for Clark as Cascia Hall defeats Victory Christian in 2A playoffs

The image of Cascia Hall’s Ethan Clark was of a guy who just couldn’t be stopped. In the end, he proved to be a difference-maker.
Clark rushed for 173 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries to lead No. 10 Cascia Hall to a 33-21 road victory at No. 4 Victory Christian Friday night in the second round of the Class 2A state playoffs.
“Ethan Clark is a phenomenal football player,” Cascia Hall coach Joe Medina said. “Offense, defense, special teams. He’s a relentless, I’m-not-going-to-be-stopped, football player.”
It was a wonderful rematch of the season opener when Cascia Hall defeated Victory Christian 28-14 at Cascia Hall.
“That’s a program I have a tremendous amount of respect for,” Medina said. “We knew that win in August meant nothing because they had gotten a whole lot better. But so did we.
“They’re a hot team. We’re a hot team. I told my kids on Monday it would be a classic high school football game, and it lived up to billing.”
Cascia Hall (9-3) came out hot in the second half, breaking away from a 14-14 halftime deadlock. After a kickoff return to the Victory Christian 45-yard-line by Baxter Robertson, the Commandos’ three running back offense dominated early, as Clark broke off a 24-yard run to the VC 1, and then scored on a 1-yard plunge.
A fumbled kickoff ensued, and Clark rolled 27 yards on the next play to increase Cascia’s lead to 26-14. On the first touchdown of the half, the extra point was blocked, and the two-point conversion on the second touchdown of the half failed.
Victory Christian (9-3) responded on the next series, as Triton Chandler scored on a 2-yard run midway through the quarter to pull VC within five points at 26-21. A stop by the Conquerors on defense gave Victory the ball with a chance to take the lead.
But Cooper Lai came up with a key interception for Cascia at midfield with 2:15 left in the third quarter. Lai then capped off the key scoring drive of the game on a 6-yard quarterback run, and Cascia Hall led 33-21 with 11:36 left in the game.
“They pushed us, but we responded back,” Medina said. “That’s what makes me so proud of our team.”
Cascia Hall was able to grind out much of the rest of the clock from that point. The Commandos even successfully went for it on fourth-and-one from its own 14-yard-line with over five minutes left.
Cascia Hall’s ball-control offense looked like it was in complete control early, going with a heavy dose of Clark on the way to 7-0 lead. Clark plunged over for a 1-yard TD with 4:18 left in the first quarter.
Victory Christian stormed back, as Chandler’s 4-yard touchdown run with 26 seconds left in the first quarter resulted in a 7-7 tie. Then the Conquerors took advantage of a leaping Luke Freeman interception of a long third-down pass on Cascia Hall’s next series.
Two plays later, Chandler connected on a 64-yard bomb to Joshua Udoumoh at the 9:37 mark in the second quarter to put VC up 14-7. But the Commandos weren’t discouraged, scoring on their next possession to tie the game at 14-14 on a 23-yard TD run by Lai.
On the last play of the half, Victory Christian had the ball at the Cascia 40 when Freeman took a lateral with all the VC receivers split out right. Freeman than found a wide-open Jalid Brown at the 7-yard line, and he would have scored if he could have held on. But it wasn’t to be, and the teams were deadlocked at halftime.“We imposed our will,” Medina said. “It wasn’t pretty, but we made the plays when we had to make the plays, and we got the defensive stop when we had to get the defensive stop.”
CASCIA HALL 33, VICTORY CHRISTIAN 21
Cascia Hall 7 7 12 7 — 33
Victory Christian 7 7 7 0 — 21
CH—Clark 1 run (Eshelman kick), 4:18
VC—Triton Chandler 4 run (Trotter kick), 0:26
VC—Udoumoh 64 pass from Chandler (Trotter kick), 9:37
CH—Lai 23 run (Eshelman kick), 0:33.1
CH—Clark 1 run (kick blocked), 8:57
CH—Clark 27 run (run failed), 8:40
VC—Chandler 2 run (Trotter kick), 6:57
CH—Lai 6 run (Eshelman kick), 11:36
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs—VC 15, CH 20; Rushes-Yards—VC 24-132, CH 54-275; Comp-Att-Int—VC 11-18-1, CH 5-8-1; Passing Yards—VC 200, CH 42; Fumbles-Lost—VC 1-1, CH 0-0; Penalty Yards—VC 2-22, CH 5-30; Records—VC 9-3, CH 9-3; Total Yards—VC 332, CH 317; Punts-Avg.—VC 1-34, CH 1-40