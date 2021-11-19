High school football, Week 12: Big night for Clark as Cascia Hall defeats Victory Christian in 2A playoffs

A fumbled kickoff ensued, and Clark rolled 27 yards on the next play to increase Cascia’s lead to 26-14. On the first touchdown of the half, the extra point was blocked, and the two-point conversion on the second touchdown of the half failed.

Victory Christian (9-3) responded on the next series, as Triton Chandler scored on a 2-yard run midway through the quarter to pull VC within five points at 26-21. A stop by the Conquerors on defense gave Victory the ball with a chance to take the lead.

But Cooper Lai came up with a key interception for Cascia at midfield with 2:15 left in the third quarter. Lai then capped off the key scoring drive of the game on a 6-yard quarterback run, and Cascia Hall led 33-21 with 11:36 left in the game.

“They pushed us, but we responded back,” Medina said. “That’s what makes me so proud of our team.”

Cascia Hall was able to grind out much of the rest of the clock from that point. The Commandos even successfully went for it on fourth-and-one from its own 14-yard-line with over five minutes left.

Cascia Hall’s ball-control offense looked like it was in complete control early, going with a heavy dose of Clark on the way to 7-0 lead. Clark plunged over for a 1-yard TD with 4:18 left in the first quarter.