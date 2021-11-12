High school football, Week 11: Union pulls away from Yukon for first win as Redhawks

Fridrich admitted the Redhawks are giving the speedy Rowe more to do offensively as the games become more critical.

“You should come to our practices,” he said with a chuckle. “Opportunities presented themselves in this game, and I thought Jaden did a great job with them.”

Banks, improving to 7-0 as the team’s starting quarterback, rebounded nicely from an early early interception and 49-yard TD return by Luke Harris.

He went 8-for-15 through the air for 251 yards and four TDs — including two to sophomore receiver Jino Boyd — and rushed for 124 yards and two TDs. He now has 13 passing TDs and 14 rushing TDs this season.

Union started rough, and the Banks pick-6 wasn’t the only miscue. It gave the Millers seven points, and they scored again on Keaton Hahn’s 99-yard kickoff return after Banks’ 10-yard TD run had given the Redhawks a 21-10 lead early in the second quarter.

But Union’s smothering defense held the Millers in check until the offense posted two more second-quarter TDs to make it 35-17 and blew open the game in the third quarter.