High school football, Week 11: Union pulls away from Yukon for first win as Redhawks

Union’s rechristened Redhawks finally got out of their own way and started looking like Class 6AI’s No. 2-ranked football team.
Jaden Rowe scored the first touchdown with the school’s new mascot and Rovaughn Banks accounted for six TDs as the eastsiders outlasted No. 9 Yukon, 59-24, in a quarterfinal playoff game Friday before an estimated 3,500 spectators in Union-Tuttle Stadium.
Union (10-1) won its eighth straight game and advanced to the semifinals next week against No. 3 Broken Arrow, which rallied for a 41-40 triumph over No. 4 Owasso.
Union defeated the archrival Tigers 38-28 on Sept. 3. Site, day and time of the semifinal is expected to be announced Saturday by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
Rowe, a University of Oklahoma commit, has seen most of his action on defense this season, but he scored on the game’s seventh play, taking a shovel pass from Banks and sprinting free along the right sideline.
It was the first touchdown for a Union player since the school officially adopted the nickname Redhawks earlier this week.
“We always knew who we were as a team, but we just didn’t know what they were going to call us,” Union coach Kirk Fridrich said with a chuckle.
Rowe scored again in the third quarter on a breathtaking 64-yard run, weaving through traffic before jumping over one defender along the sideline, shouldering another and racing the final 25 yards untouched to the end zone.
Fridrich admitted the Redhawks are giving the speedy Rowe more to do offensively as the games become more critical.
“You should come to our practices,” he said with a chuckle. “Opportunities presented themselves in this game, and I thought Jaden did a great job with them.”
Banks, improving to 7-0 as the team’s starting quarterback, rebounded nicely from an early early interception and 49-yard TD return by Luke Harris.
He went 8-for-15 through the air for 251 yards and four TDs — including two to sophomore receiver Jino Boyd — and rushed for 124 yards and two TDs. He now has 13 passing TDs and 14 rushing TDs this season.
Union started rough, and the Banks pick-6 wasn’t the only miscue. It gave the Millers seven points, and they scored again on Keaton Hahn’s 99-yard kickoff return after Banks’ 10-yard TD run had given the Redhawks a 21-10 lead early in the second quarter.
But Union’s smothering defense held the Millers in check until the offense posted two more second-quarter TDs to make it 35-17 and blew open the game in the third quarter.
“We talked a lot this week about guys having the opportunity to make big-time plays in the playoffs and I think, early on, some of the nerves and with some of the things that took place, some of our guys were pressing too much,” Fridrich said.
Rowe’s long run, Banks’ 34-yard bomb to Jakyri Jenkins and Tyler Cowan’s 34-yard field goal made it 52-17 after three quarters.
Things were well in hand before Boyd caught his second TD pass from Banks in the fourth quarter, and senior kicker Stephenie Pereff capped the evening by booting her third extra point of the season.
Afterward, Fridrich was pressed on what he thought of potential semifinal matchups.
“I haven’t even showered yet,” he said. “Let’s enjoy this one first.”
UNION 59, YUKON 24
Yukon 10 7 0 7 — 24
Union 14 21 17 7 — 59
First quarter
U: Jaden Rowe 51 pass from Rovaughn Banks (Tyler Cowan kick), 11:29
U: Junior Smith 10 run (Cowan kick), 8:45
Y: FG, Gage Farha 29, 4:43
Y: Luke Harris 49 yard interception return (Farha kick), 3:22
Second quarter
U: Banks 10 run (Cowan kick), 11:54
Y: Keaton Hahn 99 kickoff return (Farha kick), 11:39
U: Banks 7 run (Cowan kick), 6:19
U: Jino Boyd 52 pass from Banks (Cowan kick), 1:14
Third quarter
U: Rowe 64 run (Tyler Cowan kick), 8:14
U: Jakyri Jenkins 34 pass from Banks (Cowan kick), 4:00
U: FG, Cowan 34, 0:56
Fourth quarter
Y: Keaton Hahn 31 pass from Brayden Dutton (Farha kick), 7:27
U: Boyd 40 pass from Banks (Stephenie Pereff kick), 5:50
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs: Yukon 13, Union 21. Rushes-yards: Yukon 36-101. Union 36-299. Passing yards: Yukon 120. Union: 251. Passes: Yukon 7-22-2, Union 8-15-1. Punts: Yukon 6-29.2, Union 1-35.0. Fumbles Lost: Yukon 2-2, Union 2-2. Yards Penalized: Yukon 7-69, Union 7-75.