High school football, Week 11: Sand Springs pulls off upset win at Del City

But both times, the Sandites responded. Pennington put the Sandites up 14-10 with a 40-yard pass to Keaton Campbell, then took the final lead at 21-17 on a two-yard run.

The third quarter started on a sour note after the heavily recruited Kanijal Thomas picked off Pennington in the end zone, but that didn’t get the star quarterback down.

“I just try to focus on my next drive after a mistake like that and just don’t look back on it,” Pennington said.

In the fourth quarter alone, he was 5-of-5 passing for 95 yards and ran the ball 11 times for 34 yards.

“Why wouldn’t I put it in the best quarterback in the state’s hands right there?” Klinck asked. “There’s not another guy in the locker room who wanted it anywhere else. He proved again he’s the best quarterback in the whole ... state and we’re going to ride that dude.”

Pennington ended the night 13-of-20 passing for 221 yards, setting the school’s single-season passing record unofficially at 2,532 yards. He already holds school records in career passing yardage, career passing touchdowns, single-season passing touchdowns, and career total touchdowns.

Pennington always has more to say about his receivers and his lineman than about himself.