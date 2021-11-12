High school football, Week 11: Ramsey leads Broken Arrow to come-from-behind win in 6AI quarterfinal

BROKEN ARROW — Broken Arrow quarterback Sterling Ramsey was knocked out of Friday's Class 6AI quarterfinal for a while in the third quarter.

Ramsey, however, would recover and delivered the winning blow in a heavyweight matchup of programs that have combined for three of the past four state titles.

With 5:06 left, Ramsey connected with Joshua Willhite on a 5-yard TD pass that lifted the third-ranked Tigers past No. 4 Owasso 41-40 at Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers (8-3) have won six in a row and will face second-ranked Union (10-1) in the semifinals next week at a neutral site that is expected to be announced Saturday by the OSSAA.

Broken Arrow showed it is indeed a much different football team than early in the season when it suffered a 39-point loss at Owasso. And Ramsey is a big reason behind the turnaround as the Tigers have averaged 44 points in his six starts.

Another big reason is Maurion Horn, who had only four touches on offense in the 42-3 loss on Sept. 10 at Owasso.

Horn had his fifth consecutive game of at least 200 yards since returning to a full workload at running back. He had 31 carries for 170 yards and two TDs plus three catches for 31 yards.