High school football, Week 11: No contest as No. 1 Bixby routs Putnam North 78-7

BIXBY — If this were a boxing match, it would have been a TKO after the first 12 seconds of the game.
Braylin Presley took the opening kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown with ease, and the rout was on for powerhouse No. 1 Bixby, as the Spartans defeated No. 8 Putnam City North 78-7 Friday night in the first-round quarterfinals of the 6A-II playoffs.
Scoring touchdowns on nine of their first 10 first-half possessions, the Spartans led 44-0 after the first quarter and 65-0 at halftime.
Besides his kickoff return, Presley gained 82 yards and a touchdown on six carries, and caught a 27-yard touchdown pass.
"Braylin is a really special player," Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said.
For Putnam City North (5-6), it was brutal. Outgained 356-1 in the first half, and 529-102 overall, the Panthers could barely get to the line of scrimmage in the first half. Quarterback Carson Laverty rarely could set up for a pass without getting clobbered.
"I was really proud of how our team came out ready to play from the start," Montgomery said.
With a running clock for the entire second half, and with Bixby's starters pulled, the final score could have been a lot worse. PC North, to its credit, kept playing hard until the final snap.
If Presley's opening kickoff return wasn't demoralizing enough, the swinging gate play where quarterback Connor Kirby scored untouched to put Bixby up 8-0 sent a clear message.
Bixby (11-0) won its 47th consecutive game and has the look of a team that could considerably extend that mark.
Quarterback Christian Burke accounted for four of the Bixby touchdowns in the first half, scoring on runs of 1 and 15 yards, and connecting on touchdown passes of 22 yards to Presley and 35 yards to Jakeb Snyder. Burke completed six of 12 passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns.
It was a game of long plays for the Bixby offense. The Spartans had five touchdowns of 27 yards or longer. Miles Hill scored on a 66-yard touchdown run with 6.3 seconds remaining in the first half.
BIXBY 78, PUTNAM CITY NORTH 7
Putnam City North;0;0;7;0;-;7
Bixby:44;21;6;7;-;78
B - Presley 88 kickoff return (Connor Kirby run), 11:48
B - Burke 1 run (Nolan kick), 9:11
B - Burke 15 run (Romero pass from Burke)
B - Kirby 30 run (Nolan kick), 1:10
B - Presley 11 run (Nolan kick), 0:47.6
B - Miles Hill 66 run (Nolan kick), 0:6.3
B - Presley 27 pass from Burke (Nolan kick), 7:53
B - Robb 5 run (Nolan kick), 4:19
B - Snyder 35 pass from Burke (Nolan kick), 0:45
PCN - Jones 3 run (Otero kick), 8:16
B - Aidan Hill 18 run (kick failed), 1:43
B - McCrary 1 run (Hoffman kick), 8:02
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs - B 23, PCN 6; Rushes-Yards - B 31-372, PCN 26-46; Comp-Att-Int - B 10-16-0, PCN 6-16-0; Passing Yards - B 157, PCN 56; Fumbles-Lost - B 0-0, PCN 1-1; Penalty Yards - B 8-65, PCN 4-26; Records - B 11-0, PCN 5-6; Total Yards - B 529, PCN 102; Punts-Avg. - B 1-40, PCN 10-21.7.