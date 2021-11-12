High school football, Week 11: No contest as No. 1 Bixby routs Putnam North 78-7

BIXBY — If this were a boxing match, it would have been a TKO after the first 12 seconds of the game.

Braylin Presley took the opening kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown with ease, and the rout was on for powerhouse No. 1 Bixby, as the Spartans defeated No. 8 Putnam City North 78-7 Friday night in the first-round quarterfinals of the 6A-II playoffs.

Scoring touchdowns on nine of their first 10 first-half possessions, the Spartans led 44-0 after the first quarter and 65-0 at halftime.

Besides his kickoff return, Presley gained 82 yards and a touchdown on six carries, and caught a 27-yard touchdown pass.

"Braylin is a really special player," Bixby coach Loren Montgomery said.

For Putnam City North (5-6), it was brutal. Outgained 356-1 in the first half, and 529-102 overall, the Panthers could barely get to the line of scrimmage in the first half. Quarterback Carson Laverty rarely could set up for a pass without getting clobbered.

"I was really proud of how our team came out ready to play from the start," Montgomery said.