High school football, Week 11: Metro Christian tops Sperry 41-7 in 2A playoffs

SPERRY — Kirk Francis and Tagg Campbell lifted Metro Christian past Sperry 41-7 in the opening round of the Class 2A football playoffs Friday night at Herrington Field.
The two-time defending 2A state champion Patriots (8-3) will play at seventh-ranked Eufaula in the second round next Friday.
The Ironheads (10-1) beat Keys 42-14 in another first-round game. The Pirates, the 2A state champs in 2018, finished 6-5.
"We haven't played Eufaula for a long time," Metro Christian head coach Jared McCoy said. "Facing new teams has a little bit of a surprise factor and we like that."
Francis completed 22-of-33 passes for 260 yards with a pair of touchdown tosses. Campbell gained 75 yards on 10 carries and had two touchdowns.
Metro Christian drew first blood on a 20-yard touchdown toss from Francis to Matthew Muller. The extra point was blocked, keeping the score 6-0 with 2:01 left in the first quarter.
Sperry bounced back to go on top 7-6 at the 9:40 mark of the second period. Quarterback Carson Hendrix scored on a 5-yard keeper and Stanley Rivas added the extra point.
The Patriots answered quickly though, courtesy of a 13-yard touchdown run from Campbell with 6:22 remaining in the second quarter.
Metro Christian then got another touchdown run from Campbell, this one from five yards out with 18 seconds to play in the first half.
The Patriots needed just 43 yards and three plays to score on their opening possession of the second half. Wesley Burns punched it in on a 3-yard run from the wildcat formation at the 8:43 mark of the third period.
Francis got his other touchdown pass, a 5-yard toss to Walker Holder with 4:04 left in the third quarter. Francis completed passes to 10 different receivers.
Kendale Johnson then scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 4:22 remaining for the final margin.
"Sperry is a traditional program known for toughness and physical play," McCoy said. "Early on it was every bit as tough of a game as we thought. I think we eventually wore them down but hats off to Sperry and to our kids."
METRO CHRISTIAN 41, SPERRY 7
Metro Christian;6;14;14;7;—;41
Sperry;0;7;0;0;—;7
MET — Muller 20 pass from Francis (kick blocked) 2:01 Q1
SPE — Hendrix 5 run (Rivas kick) 9:40 Q2
MET — Campbell 13 run (Haveman kick) 6:22 Q2
MET — Campbell 5 run (Haveman kick) :18 Q2
MET — Burns 3 run (Haveman kick) 8:43 Q3
MET — Holder 5 pass from Francis kick (Haveman kick) 4:04 Q3
MET — Johnson 3 run (Haveman kick) 4:22 Q4
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs — MET 24, SPE 7. Rushes-Yards — MET 29-174, SPE 28-78. Comp-Att-Int — MET 22-33-0, SPE 5-11-0. Passing Yards — MET 260, SPE 45. Fumbles-Lost — MET 3-1, SPE 0-0. Penalty Yards MET 4-30, SPE 3-24. Records — MET 8-3, SPE 6-5. Total Yards — MET 434, SPE 123. Punts-Avg. — MET 2-27.0, SPE 6-27.1.