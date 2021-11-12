High school football, Week 11: Metro Christian tops Sperry 41-7 in 2A playoffs

Metro Christian then got another touchdown run from Campbell, this one from five yards out with 18 seconds to play in the first half.

The Patriots needed just 43 yards and three plays to score on their opening possession of the second half. Wesley Burns punched it in on a 3-yard run from the wildcat formation at the 8:43 mark of the third period.

Francis got his other touchdown pass, a 5-yard toss to Walker Holder with 4:04 left in the third quarter. Francis completed passes to 10 different receivers.

Kendale Johnson then scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 4:22 remaining for the final margin.

"Sperry is a traditional program known for toughness and physical play," McCoy said. "Early on it was every bit as tough of a game as we thought. I think we eventually wore them down but hats off to Sperry and to our kids."

METRO CHRISTIAN 41, SPERRY 7

Metro Christian;6;14;14;7;—;41

Sperry;0;7;0;0;—;7

MET — Muller 20 pass from Francis (kick blocked) 2:01 Q1

SPE — Hendrix 5 run (Rivas kick) 9:40 Q2

MET — Campbell 13 run (Haveman kick) 6:22 Q2