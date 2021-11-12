High school football, Week 11: Four for Ford as Coweta defeats Tahlequah in 5A playoffs

COWETA — On his way to a four-touchdown evening, Coweta’s Mason Ford notched the scoring trifecta.

Ford tallied touchdowns through the air, on the ground and via special teams and fifth-ranked Coweta scored the game’s first 35 points on the way to a convincing 42-14 victory against Tahlequah in a Class 5A first-round playoff contest Friday night at Tiger Stadium.

With the victory, Coweta (10-1) advances to the quarterfinals next Friday and will travel to play third-ranked Midwest City Carl Albert.

“It was a good night,” Ford admitted after the game, noting that it was the first time in a contest for him to notch scores receiving, rushing and on special teams.

He now has tallied nine touchdowns in his last two games.

Ford opened the scoring when he grabbed a 28-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Gage Hamm in the first quarter. The reception was one of seven on the evening for him, all coming in the first half, for 96 yards.

After Will Mason, who led all rushers with 103 yards on the ground on 17 carries, tallied a pair of touchdowns on plays covering 24 and 5 yards, Ford found pay dirt again.