High school football, Week 11: Big second quarter helps No. 1 Jenks power past Norman North

JENKS — For more than half a quarter, the Class 6AI defending champions looked vulnerable.

No. 6 Norman North marched 58 yards in six plays to take an early lead before No. 1 Jenks woke up en route to a 41-14 win in the first round of the 6AI playoffs Friday night at Allan Trimble Stadium.

The Timberwolves had a 7-0 lead after stopping the Trojans twice and were at midfield looking for more. But then Norman North's starting quarterback, Gavin Frakes, was injured on a pass that was dropped by his receiver at the Jenks 43-yard-line, which would have been good for a first down.

On the next play, Coleman Thurber sacked Norman North backup QB Kamden Sixkiller. The Timberwolves then punted, and Jenks tied the game just five plays later.

Frakes did not return, and it was all Trojans from that point on as they recorded their 23rd consecutive home playoff win.

After marching 58 yards on their opening drive, the Timberwolves managed just 59 yards the rest of the half as the Trojans led 38-7 at intermission.

Jenks (10-1), tied it on a 5-yard run by Jaiden Carroll with 2:46 left in the first quarter and took a 14-7 lead after Carroll took a screen pass 63 yards into the end zone with 19 seconds left in the first quarter.