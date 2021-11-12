High school football, Week 11: Big second quarter helps No. 1 Jenks power past Norman North

JENKS — For more than half a quarter, the Class 6AI defending champions looked vulnerable.
No. 6 Norman North marched 58 yards in six plays to take an early lead before No. 1 Jenks woke up en route to a 41-14 win in the first round of the 6AI playoffs Friday night at Allan Trimble Stadium.
The Timberwolves had a 7-0 lead after stopping the Trojans twice and were at midfield looking for more. But then Norman North's starting quarterback, Gavin Frakes, was injured on a pass that was dropped by his receiver at the Jenks 43-yard-line, which would have been good for a first down.
On the next play, Coleman Thurber sacked Norman North backup QB Kamden Sixkiller. The Timberwolves then punted, and Jenks tied the game just five plays later.
Frakes did not return, and it was all Trojans from that point on as they recorded their 23rd consecutive home playoff win.
After marching 58 yards on their opening drive, the Timberwolves managed just 59 yards the rest of the half as the Trojans led 38-7 at intermission.
Jenks (10-1), tied it on a 5-yard run by Jaiden Carroll with 2:46 left in the first quarter and took a 14-7 lead after Carroll took a screen pass 63 yards into the end zone with 19 seconds left in the first quarter.
Carroll, who a week ago became the first Jenks running back to rush for more than 1,000 yards in the regular season since 2012, didn't play in the second half and finished with 96 yards on 10 carries.
The Trojans were especially efficient in the second quarter, piling on 24 points.
After a 1-yard punt by Norman North, Jenks took two plays to take a 21-7 lead on a 7-yard run by Jalyn Stanford 16 seconds into the second quarter.
After a Timberwolves fumble, the Trojans once again took two plays to score when Glenver Jones hauled in a 21-yard pass from Shaker Reisig for a 28-7 lead just 1:58 into the second quarter.
Stanford's second TD came 5:03 before half for a 35-7 advantage.
Max Paskvan, who last week became the Trojans' all-time extra-point leader, booted a 44-yard field goal with under a minute to go in the half to give Jenks a 38-7 halftime advantage. He added a 26-yarder in the third quarter — Jenks' only points in the second half.
Jenks advances to the semifinals and will face Mustang, a 37-17 winner over Edmond Santa Fe, at a time and location to be determined.
JENKS 41, NORMAN NORTH 14
Norman North;7;0;0;7;--;14
Jenks;14;24;3;0;--;41
First quarter
NN - Gavin Frakes 5 run (Will Sutherlin kick), 7:53.
JEN - Jaiden Carroll 5 run (Max Paskvan kick), 2:46.
JEN - Carroll 63 pass from Shaker Reisig (Paskvan kick), :19.
Second quarter
JEN - Jalyn Stanford 7 run (Paskvan kick), 11:08.
JEN - Glenver Jones 21 pass from Reisig (Paskvan kick), 10:02.
JEN - Stanford 2 run (Paskvan kick), 5:03.
JEN - FG, Paskvan 44 yards, :49.
Third quarter
JEN - FG, Paskvan, 26 yards, 2:13.
Fourth quarter
NN - Brayden Dorney 6 pass from Kamden Sixkiller (Sutherlin kick), 7:27.
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs - NN 17, JEN 19. Rushes-Yards - NN 34-202, JEN 37-221. Comp-Att-Int - NN 16-29-0, JEN 8-15-1. Passing Yards - NN 117, JEN 171. Fumbles-Lost - NN 1-1, JEN 0-0. Penalty Yards - NN - 7-70, JEN 5-25. Records - NN 7-4, JEN 10-1. Total Yards - NN - 319, JEN 392. Punts-Avg. - NN 5-26.2, JEN 2-28.