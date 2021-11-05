High school football, Week 10: Special teams lead Union past Edmond North

Marcus Kelley pulled off the rare feat of being responsible for two blocked punts for touchdowns in a game — one on a score and one where he blocked a punt.
Kelley's heroics highlighted a fun tune-up game for No. 2 Union as it defeated Edmond North 42-7 Friday night in District 6AI-2 action at Union.
"Marcus is a great player for us. He plays safety and is on all of our special teams. He's an outstanding young man," Union coach Kirk Fridrich said. "Really excited to see our special teams come out and make some plays."
The first blocked punt was by Thomas Gothard, and Kelley recovered the ball in the end zone with 5:46 left in the second quarter to put Union up 28-0.
The second one came when Kelley blocked a punt early in the third quarter, and Gage Arthur returned it 12 yards for the TD, putting Union up 35-0 with 9:28 left in the third quarter.
More special teams fun was in store for Union, as senior Stephenie Pereff kicked a successful extra point for the second consecutive week.
With the district title already clinched, Union needed to keep sharp going into the playoffs next week. Mission accomplished.
Union (9-1, 7-0) scored easily on its first two possessions to go up 14-0 less than five minutes into the game. This one wasn't going to be close.
Da'Monn Sanders took a swing pass to the left and raced 24 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown with 9:17 left in the first quarter to open the scoring. The second score came on a 15-yard run on a sweep to the left by Jaden Rowe with 7:20 left in the first quarter.
Edmond North (3-7, 2-5) kept Union from scoring on its next possession when Garan Smith intercepted a pass for the Huskies. But Union came back and scored twice quickly midway through the second quarter to increase its lead to 28-0. Rovaughn Banks scored on a 4-yard run with 6:50 left in the second quarter, and Kelley's score on the blocked punt followed.
It looked like Union was going to go up 35-0 to end the half, but Edmond North got another interception. With 29 seconds remaining in the second quarter, Sedrick Frazier picked a pass off in the end zone Union was down to the Edmond North 3-yard-line before the interception.
Pereff scored her extra point after Junior Smith scored on an 8-yard TD run with 4:45 left in the third quarter to put Union up 42-0. Smith led all rushers with 94 yards on 16 carries. Banks rushed for 71 yards on 16 carries, and completed nine of 15 for 103 yards.
"We're excited. Week 11 is here," Fridrich said. "This is the best time of the year. We look forward to jumping into the tournament and see what happens."
UNION 42, EDMOND NORTH 7
Edmond North;0;0;0;7;-;7
Union;14;14;14;0;-;42
U - Sanders 24 pass from Vaughn (Cowan kick), 9:17
U - Rowe 15 run (Cowan kick), 7:20
U - Banks 3 run (Cowan kick), 6:50
U - Marcus Kelley recovered blocked punt in end zone (Cowan kick), 5:46
U - Arthur 12 return on blocked punt (Cowan kick), 9:28
U - Smith 8 run (Pereff kick), 4:45
EN - Ingram 1 run (Fryer kick), 3:28
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs - U 17, EN 14; Rushes-Yards - U 34-201, EN 42-121; Comp-Att-Int - U 9-18-2, EN 7-20-1; Passing Yards - U 103, EN 80; Fumbles-Lost - U 0-0, EN 1-0; Penalty Yards - U 5-83, EN 7-87; Records - U 9-1, EN 3-7; Total Yards - U 304, EN 201; Punts-Avg. - U 2-25, EN 7-19.9