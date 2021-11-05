High school football, Week 10: Special teams lead Union past Edmond North

Da'Monn Sanders took a swing pass to the left and raced 24 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown with 9:17 left in the first quarter to open the scoring. The second score came on a 15-yard run on a sweep to the left by Jaden Rowe with 7:20 left in the first quarter.

Edmond North (3-7, 2-5) kept Union from scoring on its next possession when Garan Smith intercepted a pass for the Huskies. But Union came back and scored twice quickly midway through the second quarter to increase its lead to 28-0. Rovaughn Banks scored on a 4-yard run with 6:50 left in the second quarter, and Kelley's score on the blocked punt followed.

It looked like Union was going to go up 35-0 to end the half, but Edmond North got another interception. With 29 seconds remaining in the second quarter, Sedrick Frazier picked a pass off in the end zone Union was down to the Edmond North 3-yard-line before the interception.

Pereff scored her extra point after Junior Smith scored on an 8-yard TD run with 4:45 left in the third quarter to put Union up 42-0. Smith led all rushers with 94 yards on 16 carries. Banks rushed for 71 yards on 16 carries, and completed nine of 15 for 103 yards.

"We're excited. Week 11 is here," Fridrich said. "This is the best time of the year. We look forward to jumping into the tournament and see what happens."